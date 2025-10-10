Harrogate passengers full of praise as town gets the 'most sustainable buses in Britain'

The boss of Harrogate Bus Company says the new electric fleet in the town has not only proven a hit with passengers it also played a key part in its recent triumph at the Harrogate Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20th annual Harrogate Business Awards, which are presented by the Harrogate Advertiser saw the Transdev Blazefield-owned firm win the coveted Large Business of the Year trophy.

The award followed one of the biggest investments by any business in the town in the last year – a whopping £21 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch of a total of 39 electric buses has transformed The Harrogate Bus Company’s fleet into a zero-emission, battery-electric operation, with 19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deck vehicles taking over on its flagship route, The 36 linking Harrogate with Leeds and Ripon.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s team with their trophy as Large Business of the Year at the 2025 Harrogate Business Awards. (Picture contributed)

The double deck buses have been joined by 20 Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric single deckers to create a complete new zero emission electric bus fleet based at Transdev’s depot in the town.

Transdev Blazefield’s Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “We are delighted to win this award in our home town of Harrogate where our new electric buses are proving hugely popular with our customers.

“This new generation of buses was three years in the making, with the successful application for ZEBRA funding by our exceptional partner, North Yorkshire Council, supporting our own investment to give Harrogate the most up-to-date and sustainable buses in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first new electric double-deck bus destined for The 36 was unveiled at a high-profile VIP launch outside the town’s Yorkshire Hotel in June 2024.

The new electric buses have proved so popular that customers have described them as "lovely” and being “the most comfy ride ever.”

Held at the elegant DoubleTree by Hilton Majestic Hotel, Harrogate Business Awards marked their 20th year of celebrating Harrogate’s wide range of businesses and the vital role they play in driving the region’s economic success.

Harrogate Bus Company was also a finalist in the Sustainable Business of the Year category..

More than 300 guests from the region’s business community attended the Harrogate Business Awards presentation and gala dinner.