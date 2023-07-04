The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, and will recognise the contribution of the NHS to the nation's health and celebrate the devoted individuals who have shaped the service over several decades.

Moss Healthcare will be joined by NHS colleagues from across the local area, with runners and volunteers from Leeds Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust and a local dental practice all taking part.

The Harrogate parkrun is one of many “parkrun for the NHS” events happening across the country to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Runners taking part in the Harrogate parkrun

The free, friendly and fun 5k is open to everyone – people can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate – and participants are encouraged to wear the NHS's trademark blue or fancy dress to mark the occasion.

James Sharratt, business manager at Moss Healthcare Harrogate, said: "We are proud to be a parkrun affiliated practice and are thrilled to be hosting this volunteer takeover to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

"We have managed to get our staff and patients, including our Patient Participation Group, involved – whether volunteering or taking part in the run itself.

"Members of staff and patients will be handing out refreshments or volunteering in roles such as barcode scanning and marshalling.

"One member of our team has been busy baking hundreds of flapjack pieces to give to people finishing the run.

“Being involved in a parkrun isn’t only great for taking responsibility for your own health, it also allows you to be part of a community.

"I encourage everybody to attend if they'd like to get involved and play a part in the celebrations."

Martin, a patient a Moss Healthcare Harrogate, took up jogging to help with low mood and anxiety.

After suffering with shin splints, a physiotherapist at the practice supported him with exercises to improve the strength of his legs.

Martin said: "It has taken me some time to get back running 5k pain-free again, but by following the physiotherapist's advice, I am finally back at it.

"Going to parkrun has really helped me and I would encourage others to give it a go."