Harrogate panto legend to return to the stage for the 25th time in a row

One of the town’s most loved stage stars has been revealed as the first member of the cast for the next Harrogate Theatre panto.

Returning for his 25th pantomime appearance in a row, the legendary Tim Stedman is the first member to be announced for this year's pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Running from Wednesday, November 26 to Sunday, January 18, 2026, the panto has long been an essential part of the festive season for children.

Each production takes nearly 12 months to create and more than 15,000 working hours to get from planning to launch - page to stage.

Back for the 25th year - Tim Stedman first appeared in Harrogate Theatre’s annual panto in 2000. (Picture contributed)

Attracting as many as 30,000 people each year, it’s well worth the effort, as it boosts the theatre’s finances.

It’s amazing to think that Tim Stedman first appeared in Harrogate Theatre’s annual panto in 2000 in Sleeping Beauty.

The hilarious and multi-talented Stedman, who also acts as MC for Harrogate Theatre’s family-friendly panto, is the only name confirmed so far for what is always a massive team effort.

Ticket prices for this year’s show have been frozen until March 31 but seats are already being booked up fast.

Last year’s magical Harrogate Theatre panto, Beauty and the Beast, won rave reviews and earned sold-out signs throughout its lengthy run.

That came as no surprise thanks to a cast which included not only Tim Stedman playing the role of Phillipe Fillop, Michael Lambourne as Baron Bon Bon and Harry Wyatt as Madame Bellie Fillop.

Renowned for its traditional, family-friendly approach, fans of the Harrogate Theatre panto include Sir Ian McKellen who famously came to see it in person.

The forthcoming production of Jack and the Beanstalk tells the story of Dame Trott who has fallen on hard times.

When Dame Trott decides to sell their precious cow Buttercup at market, they are tricked into exchanging her for just a handful of beans – and that’s when the magic really begins.

Audiences are invited to Jack on an epic adventure, packed with sparkle and jokes galore, which involves climbing a huge beanstalk to an enchanted land and protecting everyone from the ‘Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum’.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/jack-and-the-beanstalk-magical-family-pantomime/