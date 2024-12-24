Harrogate Neighbours to offer hot soup and ‘warm spaces’ this winter to beat loneliness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a bid to support people during the festive season and the winter months, Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub has joined forces with Supporting Older People and the Harrogate Housing Association to offer hot soup and ‘warm spaces’ this winter.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from now until March 2025, Harrogate Community Hub will be offering a bowl of healthy homemade soup, bread roll, sweet treats and warm drinks, alongside a range of activities for all ages.

In addition, Harrogate Neighbours is delivering its award-winning meals on wheels service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day thanks to the team of community volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to encourage people within the community, who may feel lonely, or who would benefit from a hot lunch to come along, warm up and socialise with others.

Warm Spaces initiative by Harrogate Neighbours - From left, Sopia Clark, Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub volunteer, Steven Brook, Harrogate Housing Association, Aidrienne Gibson, regular visitor. (Picture contributed)

Vic Smith-Dunn, manager at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub said, “We want this to be a place where people feel connected, cared for and part of something.

"‘Warm Spaces’ is not just about keeping warm, or enjoying a bowl of soup, it’s about creating a sense of belonging.

“We are really grateful to the Harrogate Housing Association and Supporting Older people for working with us to make this possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the partnership, Steven Brook, chief executive at the Harrogate Housing Association added, “We are delighted to be able to support the Hub with its Warm Spaces and lunch initiative in the heart of Starbeck where we are based.

“With over 150 rental properties in the area it is a fantastic resource for our customers to use – good luck Vic and the team.”

Director at Supporting Older People, Kate Rogata said, “We are delighted to be able to support this project.

“We received a Wellbeing and Prevention grant from North Yorkshire Council and set some of it aside for projects like this to ensure the funding benefits as many people as possible.”

A free bowl of soup, alongside other winter warmers will be served from noon-2pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until March 2025 at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub, 16 High Street, Starbeck.