Harrogate neighbourhood news: Your weekly round-up of what's going on around the district in the coming days

Your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into your weekly Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Here is your round-up for the week ahead.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Christingle (especially suitable for children) is at 4pm on Sunday, December 10. Morning Prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge, is hosting several festive events in the run-up to Christmas

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION: The next Tuesday morning get together is on December 12 at Beckwithshaw Village Hall. The 'coffee, cake and conversation mornings' run fortnightly from 10am to noon and are currently priced at £2.50 per person.

ELSA STUDY – DIABETES SCREENING FOR CHILDREN: The Research Team at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust are holding a community recruitment event for the ELSA study - a type 1 diabetes screening study for children aged 3-13 years who do not have type 1 diabetes. It's on Saturday, December 9 between 9am and 1pm at Christ Church Parish Centre (Church Hall), HG1 4SW. For more information, email [email protected]. Details of the ELSA study can be found at elsadiabetes.nhs.uk.

YORKSHIRE CANCER RESEARCH – HELP YORKSHIRE SHINE: Join this free festive celebration event at 4.30pm on Thursday, December 14 at Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre, Hornbeam Square West, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, HG2 8PA. Enjoy live music, browse the charity’s new boutique-style shop and sample delicious treats from the new cafe. See the Yorkshire Stars Tree shine, enjoy face painting and balloons for children, pick up a free tote bag and help shine a light on people affected by cancer in Yorkshire this Christmas.

KEEP WELL AND WARM THIS WINTER: Tips on keeping warm, safeguarding your health, and accessing financial support from North Yorkshire Council. This (northyorks.gov.uk/healthy-living/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

St Michael and All Angels Church, Beckwithshaw, is holding a Christingle (especially suitable for children) at 4pm on Sunday, December 10

TOP TIPS FOR FEELING MORE CONFIDENT AT WORK: The thing about confidence is that it is a quality we often perceive and admire in others but feel we don’t possess enough of in ourselves – and – why does confidence even matter to us? See dsc.org.uk/content/building-your-confidence-at-work/

PINEWOODS ADVENT WALK: Twenty-four numbered elf doors have been placed throughout the woods to form an advent walk with some additional festive surprises. The doors, designed and built by Harlow Hill’s Men Sheds group, have been decorated by local schools, youth groups, businesses and families. The doors can be found from the top of Valley Gardens to Crag Lane (near RHS Harlow Carr) down the main paths through The Pinewoods. Doors will be removed early January 2024 (pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk).

HELP OUT HARROGATE: The latest Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) project recognises that not everyone has the time to dedicate to regular volunteering. Help Out Harrogate is an initiative offering local people the chance to volunteer at a variety of one-off events without the need to make any regular commitment. The Help Out Harrogate crew have already got involved with crocus planting on the Stray, flu vaccination marshalling at Mowbray Square and helping at the Harrogate Bonfire. If you're over 18 years of age and would like to join the crew, visit hadca.org.uk/HelpOutHarrogate.

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: At 7.30pm on Saturday, December 9, a concert with the Harrogate Male Voice Choir. Adult tickets £10 (£12 on the door) and under 16s free – contact [email protected] for more information. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday, December 12 from 2.30pm to 4pm with donations raised going to Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP).

ST ROBERT'S: Morning Prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) and the church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone 873577 or email [email protected].

TABLE TENNIS: There were no scheduled league matches for Burn Bridge teams last week so the only fixture played was the B team’s delayed Charity Cup Match against Racquets D. Despite a brilliant performance from Eric Mitchell, who won all his matches, the B team lost by 363-307 meaning the A team are the only Burn Bridge team left in the competition. League matches resume this week.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday, December 19 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam (545646) or the church office (873577).

16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM TO END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE: From November 25 to December 10, IDAS are hosting a series of webinars and events during the 16 days, which are all about the actions that we can take to prevent and work towards ending violence against women and girls (mailchi.mp/idas.org.uk/16daysofactivism2023).

FEEDBACK ON NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNCIL BUDGET PRIORITIES: The 2023-27 plan sets out the council’s vision, ambitions and priorities for the next four years, as well as the approach it will take to achieve them. The Let’s Talk Money survey can be completed at northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/lets-talk-north-yorkshire. The survey closes on Monday, December 18.

WALKING FOOTBALL FOR MEN (OVER 50): Looking to try something different to keep you fit and active? Walking football allows you to keep playing the game you love! Sessions across Harrogate district, just £5 per session. For more information, email [email protected]. New women only sessions on Thursdays 7-8pm at Rossett Sports Centre, Harrogate. A fun session for women (over 30) who have played before or would like to try it for the first time. Same email for more information.

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: A free, six-week guided programme. Mind give you the materials to understand and manage your feelings and call regularly to give you support. You don't need a GP referral to sign up for supported self-help (mind.org.uk/get-involved/supported-self-help/).

EU UK YOUTH STRONGER TOGETHER: The new project offers young people aged 15-30 from the EU and the UK opportunities to connect, cooperate, influence and implement change together on issues of common interest. Through its strands, the project aims to contribute to the building of a close and stable relationship between young people in the UK and the EU for Europe’s collective benefit (britishcouncil.be/programmes/education/stronger-together).

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR WINTER?: From keeping a torch handy and making sure you have a landline phone or charged mobile phone, to leaving a light switched on so you know when the power has been restored. Read more tips on Northern Powergrid’s “Be Prepared” page (northernpowergrid.com/be-prepared). Priority Services Membership (PSM) is a free, confidential service which can provide customers with enhanced communication, hot meals, a visit from proactive responders and more, in the event of a power cut. Do you know anyone who may benefit? Visit the webpage (northernpowergrid.com/care).

AND FINALLY: Advance notice that White Rose Squares American Square Dance Club are running a beginners' class starting on Sunday, January, 21 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Pannal Village Hall. The first week is free, then it's £4.50 a week. Square dancing is suitable for people with a reasonable level of fitness and you don't need a partner. If you would like more information, contact Ann on 01943 878066.

Pateley Bridge news with Kirsty Shepherd

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: Singing group Treble Clef is looking forward to kicking the festive season off in style at Pateley Playhouse on December 8 at 7.30pm. They will sing a programme of well known Christmas carols and songs. Tickets are £12.50 and will include mulled wine and mince pies in the interval. Tickets on sale from Alison Simpson on 01423 780186 or 07977 121455. Email [email protected] for more information. All proceeds from the evening will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Please join the Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band at their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm in Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. There'll be festive brass band tunes and carol singing, with mince pies and mulled wine kindly provided by the Memorial Hall, plus a raffle. Tickets £8 from Pateley Pharmacy, band members or on the door. All raising vital funds for the hall and the band.

FAMILY CAROLS: At St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge, Sunday, December 17 at 10.30am.

FAMILY CAROLS: At St Chad’s, Middlesmoor, Sunday, December 17 at 6.30pm.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: At Holy Trinity, Dacre Banks on Sunday, December 17 at 4pm.

CAROLS: At St Michael's, Wilsill on Sunday, December 17 at 4pm with Nidd Chorale accompanist, Hilary Dexter.

CAROL SERVICE: Darley Methodist Church are having their carol service on Sunday, December 17 at 6.30pm. Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band will be playing. Following the service they will be serving tea/coffee and mince pies, collection for Action For Children.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN: In Darley on Thursday, December 21. Meet at 6.15pm on Low Green, Darley. They’ll be singing with members of the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

CAROL ON THE GREEN: In Dacre Banks on Thursday, December 21. Meet at 7.15pm on Dacre Banks Village Green. There will be singing carols around the Christmas tree with Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band. On in the Royal Oak, Dacre Banks if the weather is disagreeable!

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: At Bewerley Grange Chapel on Saturday, December 23 at 6.30pm.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN: In Ramsgill on Sunday, December 24 at 3.30pm.

CAROLS IN THE STONEHOUSE INN: On Saturday, December 23 at 7pm. They will be singing with members of the Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

