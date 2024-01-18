Harrogate Neighbourhood news: Your round-up of what's going on around the district in the week ahead

Your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into your weekly Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is your round-up for the week ahead.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: The next 'coffee, cake and conversation morning' will take place on Tuesday, January 23 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pateley Bridge Playhouse

MEET THE 'HELP OUT HARROGATE' TEAM: Two drop-in sessions for anyone who wants to find out more about what the team does, or would just like to say hello! At the Cornish Bakery, 40 James Street, from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, January 23 or at Harrogate Community House, 46-50 East Parade, from 5.30pm-6.30pm on Wednesday, January 24. No need to book. If you can’t make either session but would like to know more, email [email protected] or visit the website hadca.org.uk/HelpOutHarrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TIPS FOR COPING WITH SEASONAL AFFECTIVE DISORDER: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern, with the symptoms usually being mainly present during the winter. These symptoms include low mood, a lack of energy, a loss of pleasure in activities you would normally enjoy, and feelings of irritability. This (youngminds.org.uk/young-person/blog/tips) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

COMMUNITY ENERGY AMBASSADOR COURSES: Dates in January, February and March. This free online course will equip you to support others around their energy bills and reducing costs (eventbrite.com/cc/energy-ambassadors-141409).

WELLSPRING EMPOWER COURSE: A free, eight week course at Wellspring in Starbeck for teens to explore, explain and improve self-esteem. The next course starts on January 25, running from 6pm to 7.30pm, and is aimed specifically at young people in years nine to 11. Please apply by January 15 (wellspringtherapy.co.uk/youth/empower).

RENEW HG1: A community space at Harrogate Baptist Church, designed to promote emotional and mental well-being. There is a free open session for adults (aged over 18) currently held on Mondays from 10.30am to 12pm at the Baptist Church community centre (Marlborough Road entrance, HG1 5RD) with a warm welcome for those seeking regular friendly interactions, often supporting those who are lonely and anxious (renewhg1.org.uk/adults).

Oatlands news with Jen Dening

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLAY GROUP: An opportunity to join our Neurodiverse Stay & Play Group every Friday at Oatlands Community Centre! New date and time: Fridays, 1pm - 3pm (term time only), Create lasting memories in our warm, judgment-free space for families to connect, share experiences and support each other!

NEW ADDITION: 1:1 expert advice with Lisa Poole from Perspective ADHD Coaching - our local neurodiversity coach. Book your free 20 minute consultation during the myLifePool SEN session (see below).Parents, whether your children are home-schooled or already attending school, there's no age limit for Lisa's expert advice and support. You're welcome to join without children for free guidance and a friendly chat!Your contribution of £4 (myLifePool members) or £6 (non-members) helps create a safe space for your little ones to play, learn, and grow. Book now to secure your space – https://harrogate.mylifepool.co.uk/event/neuro-diverse-stay-play-16/#tribe-tickets__tickets-form. See you there!

OTHER ACTIVITIES: For more details about other activities held at the centre or to book a room, see www.oatlandscommunitycentre.co.uk

LEGO CHURCH: The event on Sunday, January 14, was well supported at St Mark's Church with 35 children and their parents, who made models suggesting questions they wanted to ask Jesus, or what they wanted to pray for. There were some imaginary results. Next one on February 4, 4pm.

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SQUARE DANCE CLUB: Not long now until the White Rose Squares American Square Dance Club start a Beginners' Class! It 'kicks' off on Sunday, January 21 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Pannal Village Hall. The first week is free, then it's £4.50 a week. Square dancing is suitable for people with a reasonable level of fitness and you don't need a partner. If you would like more information contact Ann on 01943 878066.

ANDYS MAN CLUB: Mondays at 7pm, starting January 22 at Harrogate College. The aim of the clubs is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgment-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives. They run weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18. Go along and enjoy a brew and a chat (andysmanclub.co.uk).

HUMPTY DUMPTY: Rehearsals are well underway for the Pannal Players' next half term pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, which takes place at Pannal Village Hall from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced at £8.50 (adults) and £4.50 (children) and available from https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/humptydumpty.

NEXT HADCA INTRO SESSION: Thursday, January 25, from 11am - 12pm via Zoom. The sessions are free, last one hour and are packed with info about HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project); Community Fit; Power of 10; Harrogate Community House; THE LOCAL FUND; Where To Turn and Volunteering Directories, and the new initiative, Help out Harrogate. Book your free place – this (eventbrite.co.uk/e/hadca-introduction) should thrrow up the longer link on which to click.

Pateley Bridge news with Kirsty Shepherd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AROUND THE WORLD IN PATELEY BRIDGE: Panto season is upon us and Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society will be taking to the stage with their customary verve this coming February as they are set to perform ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’. This famous tale is one of Jules Verne’s most acclaimed works and has been brilliantly adapted for the stage as it takes the audience on an unforgettable globe-trotting quest that will provide laughs and excitement for both children and adults alike. This production is also highly significant in that it will be the first time in four years years that a pantomime has been performed in the Pateley Playhouse, a cultural jewel at the heart of Nidderdale, since its remarkable renovation. The festive extravaganza will be produced and directed by Ruth Dodsworth, one of the society’s most skilled actors and directors, who has expertly brought together a talented cast of youth and experience. Ruth says: “I’m so excited to bring these wonderful characters to life as Phileas Fogg tries to circumnavigate the globe in record time in order to win his wager with his fellow Reform Club gentlemen. ‘Around The World In Eighty Days’ is such a well-known and beloved tale, and yet it provides a fresh and original premise for a pantomime that will have people on the edge of their seats until the very end.” The performances will be held across two weeks in the Pateley Bridge Playhouse from Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11, and then from Wednesday, February 14 to Sunday, February 18. There will be matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday of both weeks, starting at 2.30pm. All evening performances will start at 7.30pm. Tickets will be £10 for adults and £7 for children. Tickets are on sale via the website – www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk

NIDDERDALE DOMINOES ARE BACK: Here are the results from January 8: Queens Head 3 Star Club A 6, Half Moon 3 Crown 6, Royal Oak 7 Stone House 2, Star Club B 6 Pateley Club 3. Weekly running totals are: Stone House 42, Star Club B 42, Pateley Club 39, Royal Oak 37, Queens Head 35, Star Club A 33, Crown 31, Half Moon 29.

If you would like to contribute an item to Neighbourhood News, please contact your local correspondent (if you are unsure who the correspondent is for your part of the district, email [email protected] and we will be happy to help).

You can also send in items via the Your World portal on the Harrogate Advertiser website – www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk – accessible via the “Submit Your Story” tab on the homepage.

The deadline for submissions is Friday at 2pm.