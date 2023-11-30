Harrogate neighbourhood news: Your round-up of what's going on around the district in the week ahead

Your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into your weekly Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Here is your round-up for the week ahead.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHRISTMAS FAIR: Don't forget! The Fair is at Beckwithshaw Village Hall on Saturday, December 2 from 2pm to 4pm. Christmas gifts and decorations; Jon's Jams; Cake stall; Christmas hamper raffle; Children's refreshments; Tea or coffee and mince pie priced at £3.

Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band will perform at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: All age gift service at 11.15am on Sunday, December 3, with Advent light carol service at 6pm. Christingle (especially suitable for children) is at 4pm on Sunday, December 10. Morning prayer at 9.15am on Tuesdays and the church is open daily for private prayer. The website (www.stmichaelsbeckwithshaw.org) gives further information on services.

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION: The next Tuesday morning get together is December 12 at Beckwithshaw Village Hall. The 'coffee, cake and conversation mornings' run fortnightly from 10am to noon and are currently priced at £2.50 per person.

VIEWS SOUGHT ON 5 YEAR HOUSING STRATEGY: North Yorkshire Council is developing a new strategy to deliver homes that meet the needs of communities across the county in the next five years. This strategy includes proposals to tackle homelessness; meet the needs of the ageing population; increase the supply of affordable and available housing; reduce fuel poverty; decarbonise homes; bring long term empty properties back into use. The consultation closes on December 11 (northyorks.gov.uk/news/2023/publics-views-sought-ambitious-five-year-housing-strategy).

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: Actor Dominic Gerrard brings his five-star one-man show to Wesley Chapel, Harrogate, on December 19 with performances at 2pm and 7.30pm. Dominic is the host of the podcast, ‘Charles Dickens: A Brain on Fire’ and the show is directed by Tim Carroll, a Tony Award winner who has directed on Broadway. Donations to the Harrogate Homeless Project can be made when booking (hadca.org.uk/events/christmas-carol).

SUPPORT FOR YOUNG CARERS: If you know a young carer, Carers’ Resource is here to help, providing a range of support including fun trips and activities in school holidays, youth clubs and one-to-one support. The service is designed to support young carers’ well-being and resilience, to help them achieve their potential as successful, happy adults (carersresource.org/young-carers/).

HELP NHS AND SOCIAL CARE SERVICES BY RETURNING EQUIPMENT: All items returned will be assessed, safety tested and either repaired and reused or stripped down for recycling. Medequip provide this service on behalf of North Yorkshire Council and NHS Humber and North Yorkshire. For equipment no longer needed, you can arrange a free collection. To find out more, phone Medequip on 01423 226240 or email [email protected].

ADVICE FOR WINTER WELLNESS: North Yorkshire Horizons have put together some tips for boosting your health and happiness throughout the winter months. It’s important to remember you are not alone. Many people experience low mood and other challenges at this time of year (nyhorizons.org.uk/index.php/winterwellness/).

CHRISTMAS KINDNESS: HADCA has put together a few ideas for ways to give to our community this festive season, supporting local charities and the people who turn to them. Small acts can make a big difference (hadca.org.uk/news/christmas-kindness-2023).

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Morning worship will be led by Clair Webster at 10am on Sunday, December 3, with the village Christingle Service at 4.30pm. At 7.30pm on Saturday, December 9, a concert with the Harrogate Male Voice Choir. Adult tickets £10 (£12 on the door) and under 16s free – contact [email protected] for more information. The next Community Tea is on Tuesday, December 12 from 2.30pm to 4pm with donations raised going to Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP).

ST ROBERT'S: BCP Holy Communion at 8am on Sunday, December 3, with All Age Gift Service (also streamed live) at 9.15am. Morning Prayers are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.15am, with a service of Holy Communion on Thursdays at 10.30am. The church is open daily for private prayer. Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk) and the church office is open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: phone 873577 or email [email protected].

TABLE TENNIS: There were no scheduled league matches for Burn Bridge teams last week so the only fixture played was the B team’s delayed Charity Cup Match against Racquets D. Despite a brilliant performance from Eric Mitchell who won all his matches, the B team lost by 363-307, meaning the A team are the only Burn Bridge team left in the competition. League matches resume this week.

ELSA STUDY – DIABETES SCREENING FOR CHILDREN: The Research Team at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust are holding a community recruitment event for the ELSA study - a type 1 diabetes screening study for children aged 3-13 years who do not have type 1 diabetes. It's on Saturday, December 9 between 9am and 1pm at Christ Church Parish Centre (Church Hall), HG1 4SW. For more information, email [email protected]. Details of the ELSA study can be found at elsadiabetes.nhs.uk.

LUNCH CLUB AT ST ROBERT'S: The next lunch club will be on Tuesday, December 19 in the Chapter House at 12.30pm. For £13 per person, there's a home cooked main course (with veg), dessert and drinks. Transport can be arranged. Further details and to book, phone Jean Hannam 545646 or the church office 873577.

16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM TO END GENDER BASED VIOLENCE: From November 25 to December 10, IDAS are hosting a series of webinars and events during the 16 days, which are all about the actions that we can take to prevent and work towards ending violence against women and girls (mailchi.mp/idas.org.uk/16daysofactivism2023).

HELP OUT HARROGATE: The latest Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) project recognises that not everyone has the time to dedicate to regular volunteering. Help Out Harrogate is an initiative offering local people the chance to volunteer at a variety of one-off events without the need to make any regular commitment. The Help Out Harrogate crew have already got involved with crocus planting on the Stray, flu vaccination marshalling at Mowbray Square and helping at the Harrogate Bonfire. If you're over 18 years of age and would like to join the crew, visit hadca.org.uk/HelpOutHarrogate.

FEEDBACK ON NORTH YORKSHIRE COUNCIL BUDGET PRIORITIES: The 2023-27 plan sets out the council’s vision, ambitions and priorities for the next four years, as well as the approach it will take to achieve them. The Let’s Talk Money survey can be completed at northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/consultations-and-engagement/lets-talk-north-yorkshire. The survey closes on Monday, December 18.

WALKING FOOTBALL FOR MEN (OVER 50): Looking to try something different to keep you fit and active? Walking football allows you to keep playing the game you love! Sessions across Harrogate district, just £5 per session. For more information, email [email protected]. New women only sessions on Thursdays 7-8pm at Rossett Sports Centre, Harrogate. A fun session for women (over 30) who have played before or would like to try it for the first time. Same email for more information.

FREE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT: A free, six-week guided programme. Mind give you the materials to understand and manage your feelings and call regularly to give you support. You don't need a GP referral to sign up for supported self-help (mind.org.uk/get-involved/supported-self-help/).

EU UK YOUTH STRONGER TOGETHER: The new project offers young people aged 15-30 from the EU and the UK opportunities to connect, cooperate, influence, and implement change together on issues of common interest. Through its strands, the project aims to contribute to the building of a close and stable relationship between young people in the UK and the EU for Europe’s collective benefit (britishcouncil.be/programmes/education/stronger-together).

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR WINTER?: From keeping a torch handy and making sure you have a landline phone or charged mobile phone, to leaving a light switched on so you know when the power has been restored. Read more tips on Northern Powergrid’s “Be Prepared” page (northernpowergrid.com/be-prepared). Priority Services Membership (PSM) is a free, confidential service which can provide customers with enhanced communication, hot meals, a visit from proactive responders and more, in the event of a power cut. Do you know anyone who may benefit? Visit the webpage (northernpowergrid.com/care).

AND FINALLY: Advance notice that White Rose Squares American Square Dance Club are running a beginners' class starting on Sunday, January, 21, 2024 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Pannal Village Hall. The first week is free, then it's £4.50 a week. Square dancing is suitable for people with a reasonable level of fitness and you don't need a partner. If you would like more information, contact Ann on 01943 878066.

Pateley Bridge news with Kirsty Shepherd

FAIR: St Nicholas Fair at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge at 10.30am on Saturday, December 2. Admission is £3 and includes tea/coffee and mince pie. Soup and roll from noon. There will be a Christmas tombola, jar stall, jewellery, raffle, cake stall and wooden gifts. The Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band will be playing from 12-1.30pm. Later that day from 7pm to 9pm is the Christmas Big Sing. Tickets are £5 on the door. Bar open from 6.30pm and bring your own nibbles.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: There is a Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 2, 2pm-4pm at Christ Church Community Centre, Darley. Please come and along and support the fair. Donations of cakes, books, toys, CDs, DVDs and prizes for tombola would all be welcome. Father Christmas will be visiting too.

CONCERT IN AID OF PATELEY BRIDGE FOOD BANK: On Advent Sunday, December 3, at 4pm you are invited to St Cuthbert’s Church to hear Benjamin Britten’s ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ performed by Nidd Chorale and accompanied by harpist Georgina Wells. This beautiful cycle of carols sets mainly 15th and 16th century poems telling the stories surrounding the birth of Jesus. In the midst of these choral pieces the harpist shines forth with a solo interlude displaying the full range of the instrument’s colour and texture. This is a short concert of half an hour, suitable for the whole family and will be followed by seasonal refreshments. We ask you to either make a cash donation at the door or bring Christmas food treats (well within date please) for the food bank.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: Singing group Treble Clef is looking forward to kicking the festive season off in style at Pateley Playhouse on December 8 at 7.30pm. They will sing a programme of well known Christmas carols and songs. Tickets are £12.50 and will include mulled wine and mince pies in the interval. Tickets on sale from Alison Simpson on 01423 780186 or 07977 121455. Email [email protected] for more information. All proceeds from the evening will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

SILVER BAND: Please join the Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band at their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 9, at 2pm in Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. There'll be festive brass band tunes and carol singing, with mince pies and mulled wine kindly provided by the Memorial Hall, plus a raffle. Tickets £8 from Pateley Pharmacy, band members or on the door. All raising vital funds for the hall and the band.

DOMINOES: The Nidderdale Domino League results for November 20 are Crown 4 Star Club A 5, Star Club B 4 Royal Oak 4, Pateley Club 5 Stone House 4, Queens Head 6 Half Moon 3. Weekly running totals are Pateley Club 27, Stone House 27, Queens Head 25, Royal Oak 20, Star Club B 20, Star Club A 19, Half Moon 17, Crown 16.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: The next talk by Dr Peter Vardy at St Cuthbert’s Church, Pateley Bridge is on Wednesday, December 6 called ‘Can wars be just?’. There is a long history of thinking about the justice of wars - both when it is morally right to fight and how wars should be fought. Traditional approaches will be explained together with the challenges provided by new technology including the use of drones, nuclear weapons and economic warfare. Questions will be posed as to whether any war today can be regarded as just. The conflict in Ukraine will be used to illustrate the issues. To find out more and to help with managing attendance, please email [email protected] or go to https://www.leeds.anglican.org/sex-death-and-christian-ethics-all-at-a-dales-church-from-autumn.php.

ALICE IN CUCKOO LAND: The Summerbridge Players present ‘Alice in Cuckoo Land’ by Peter Nuttall. The evil Queen of Hearts hates Christmas and is determined that it will be banned from her realm. She has even thrown Santa into the dungeons. Alice and her friends Chester the Cheshire cat, Floppy the white rabbit and the Mad Hatter set out to rescue him. Of course, there is also the Dame and other colourful characters to add to the fun and games. Come and join in the fun at the Dacre and Hartwith Village Hall in Dacre Banks on Thursday, November 30; Friday, December 1; and both a matinee and evening performance on Saturday, December 2. Tickets are available at Todd’s of Summerbridge.

