London North Eastern Railway (LNER) today revealed that despite the cost-of-living crisis, 58 per cent said they’d rather have a night away than a slap-up meal, with the nation choosing to go that extra mile (or 50) when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day.

With couples looking closer to home this year, Harrogate emerged as the favourite destination for couples thanks to the town’s four shopping districts, exquisite award-winning gardens, the Turkish baths and Bettys tearooms.

LNER’s top five suggestions include:

Harrogate has been named as rail operator LNER’s top ‘alternative’ place for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day via their Azuma fleet of trains.

Harrogate

Alnwick

Lincoln

Pitlochry

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Harrogate is is very good company nationally.

The top 10 includes:

Lake District

London

Edinburgh

York

Dublin

Brighton

Cambridge

Liverpool

Durham

Cardiff

LNER’s research showed more than three quarters (77%) said the cost of travelling abroad for a romantic getaway put them off.

And a further 50 per cent highlight environmental reasons for staying in the UK more this year.

