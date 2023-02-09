Harrogate named as top 'alternative’ romantic place to visit this Valentine’s Day by LNER
Harrogate has been named as rail operator LNER’s top ‘alternative’ place for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) today revealed that despite the cost-of-living crisis, 58 per cent said they’d rather have a night away than a slap-up meal, with the nation choosing to go that extra mile (or 50) when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day.
With couples looking closer to home this year, Harrogate emerged as the favourite destination for couples thanks to the town’s four shopping districts, exquisite award-winning gardens, the Turkish baths and Bettys tearooms.
LNER’s top five suggestions include:
Harrogate
Alnwick
Lincoln
Pitlochry
Berwick-upon-Tweed
Harrogate is is very good company nationally.
The top 10 includes:
Lake District
London
Edinburgh
York
Dublin
Brighton
Cambridge
Liverpool
Durham
Cardiff
LNER’s research showed more than three quarters (77%) said the cost of travelling abroad for a romantic getaway put them off.
And a further 50 per cent highlight environmental reasons for staying in the UK more this year.
When polled, the UK population said they wouldn’t think to go to Lincoln (59%) or Harrogate (51%), and despite their stunning scenery, 36 per cent of the nation admitted they had never heard of Berwick-upon-Tweed while 61 per cent said the same of Pitlochry.