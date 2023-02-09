News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harrogate named as top 'alternative’ romantic place to visit this Valentine’s Day by LNER

Harrogate has been named as rail operator LNER’s top ‘alternative’ place for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day.

By Graham Chalmers
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:25pm

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) today revealed that despite the cost-of-living crisis, 58 per cent said they’d rather have a night away than a slap-up meal, with the nation choosing to go that extra mile (or 50) when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day.

With couples looking closer to home this year, Harrogate emerged as the favourite destination for couples thanks to the town’s four shopping districts, exquisite award-winning gardens, the Turkish baths and Bettys tearooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LNER’s top five suggestions include:

Harrogate has been named as rail operator LNER’s top ‘alternative’ place for couples to visit this Valentine’s Day via their Azuma fleet of trains.
Most Popular

Harrogate

Alnwick

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln

Pitlochry

Berwick-upon-Tweed

Harrogate is is very good company nationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The top 10 includes:

Lake District

London

Edinburgh

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

York

Dublin

Brighton

Cambridge

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool

Durham

Cardiff

LNER’s research showed more than three quarters (77%) said the cost of travelling abroad for a romantic getaway put them off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And a further 50 per cent highlight environmental reasons for staying in the UK more this year.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is on a mission to transform rail travel for the customers and communities it serves.

Its new modern Azuma fleet of trains continue the LNER aim of setting new, higher standards in comfort, reliability and customer experience.

When polled, the UK population said they wouldn’t think to go to Lincoln (59%) or Harrogate (51%), and despite their stunning scenery, 36 per cent of the nation admitted they had never heard of Berwick-upon-Tweed while 61 per cent said the same of Pitlochry.

London North Eastern RailwayLake DistrictYorkEdinburghBrighton