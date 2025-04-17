Harrogate musician's amazing journey from busking in the town centre to Netflix and BBC One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented musician whose journey began as a busker on the streets of Harrogate town centre has talked about how incredible it is to see his music being used on Netflix.

As a teenager, Will Hanco, a born-and-bred Harrogate musician, was often seen outside Marks and Spencer’s on Cambridge Street singing and playing to passersby.

He once even undertook a busking tour of the UK from Scotland to London.

Now his original music as a solo artist is being played on the BBC and the world’s biggest streaming TV channel.

Flashback - As a teenager, the successful born-and-bred Harrogate musician Will Hanco was often seen busking outside Marks & Spencer's store on Cambridge Street. (Picture contributed)

Will said: “It's been a whirlwind and a huge honour to have my songs aired on such major platforms.

"It’s a long way from the days when I used to busk regularly in the shops in Harrogate town centre.

"When I think about how it all started back home with a guitar, a mic, and the people of Harrogate stopping to listen and showing their kindness and support.”

Known for fusing pop and rock songs together in his own style, Will’s work can be heard on BBC One’s The One Show, Netflix’s reality show Love Is Blind and BBC iPlayer’s Charlotte in Sunderland, starring reality star Charlotte Crosby.

His self-written songs have also been being played multiple times on BBC Radio 1.

Now based in Brighton, WIll Hanco says he is hugely grateful for the support he received in his early days.

And the talented signer, songwriter and guitarist hopes his journey will offer hope to young musicians growing up today.

"I remembered when I was featured on a local Harrogate Facebook page a few years back, which gathered over 200 likes and a flurry of kind comments from people wondering who I was,” said Will.

"I’m still incredibly grateful for that support.

"It was a real boost at the time.

"It would be great if my story showed young creatives that big things can grow from humble beginnings.”

Among Will Hanco’s well-received original music is the single Last Lifeline and Set Sail, which was created, recorded and produced in his bedroom and selected as BBC Introducing’s track of day.