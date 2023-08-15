Harrogate musician who juggles family life with rocking the UK in top Foo Fighters tribute band

A divisional manager for a Harrogate car dealer by day while leading the UK Foo Fighters in his ‘spare time’, Jay Apperley opened up to the Harrogate Advertiser following a recent triumphant show at legendary rock music venue the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

"Everyone from the Rolling Stones to Amy Winehouse has played at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire,” said Jay.

"I knew this one was a big deal, a massive milestone moment for the band. I wasn't nervous about the performance but it was hard to take in.

Triumph at a legendary rock venue in London - Harrogate's Jay Apperley, third from left, with his band UK Foo Fighters on stage at their recent show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. (Picture contributed)

"During the journey to London we agreed, this might only ever happen once, so we all really needed to enjoy the moment.

"It was an incredible experience, the audience was electric!"

The last 16 years have seen the hard-working and unassuming Jay progress a step at a time from playing guitar with local band Speedsta in Harrogate’s tiny Blues Bar to headlining shows at O2 Academy venues across the nation with the UK Foo Fighters.

Having performed their first ticketed show as a tribute band to Foo Fighters in 2007 at a now defunct nightclub in Knaresborough called Daddy Cools, Jay has always taken a respectful approach to his role.

Harrogate's Jay Apperley rocking it his band with his band UK Foo Fighters' recent show at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. (Picture contributed)

But success was unavoidable after he found himself on stage with Dave Grohl himself at a show in Brighton in 2014, taking over lead vocals while Dave and the rest of the legendary rock band backed him.

Despite now playing on average 35 gigs a year, Jay has never given up his day job at Stratstone BMW in Pannal.

It may not have been be easy to juggle all the balls in his life but Jay has never contemplated becoming a full time ‘rock star’.

“A large part of my life would be missing without music; it’s my passion.

Harrogate's Jay Apperley in full flow as leader of the band UK Foo Fighters. (Picture contributed)

"But I’ve always wanted to keep my homelife balance.

"I’m lucky that I’m in a place in my career that I don’t need the band to put food on the table.”

Jay’s patient approach to the world of rock music has survived everything thrown at it over the years.

Like for everyone else, Covid proved the biggest challenge for the band.

In fact, the UK Foo Fighters could easily have come to an end during lockdown.

"As with many people during that period, perspectives on life changed and some band members decided to move on.

"For a while I thought it was the end for UK Foo Fighters.

"But I realised I was still excited by the idea of the band so I put out the word that I was looking for musicians.

"I was blown away by the quality of the applicants.

"Now for the first time we are a six-piece band which creates a fuller sound and completes an authentic line up true to the Foo's”

The Academy Music Group was so impressed with ticket sales on a night when Guns n Roses were also playing London, the band look set to rise another level.