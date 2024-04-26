Harrogate music studio is set to be converted into a new sandwich shop
A new cafe is to open next month in Harrogate a little bit off the beaten track.
Located at 26 Mayfield Grove not far from Commercial Street, the site was previously home to The Blue Sky Music Studio for a number of years.
But a new sign above the property now says “The Sandwich Cafe”.
A blackboard in the empty says the new cafe will be opening in May.
The message also refers to an artist and designer, saying: “In the meantime for painted furniture, commissions and workshops, please visit: jodieflavellart.com or email: [email protected]”