Harrogate music studio is set to be converted into a new sandwich shop

Located at 26 Mayfield Grove not far from Commercial Street, the site was previously home to The Blue Sky Music Studio for a number of years.

But a new sign above the property now says “The Sandwich Cafe”.

A blackboard in the empty says the new cafe will be opening in May.