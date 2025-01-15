Harrogate music promoters need further help to achieve their dream of buying Ripley Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers behind an acclaimed live music night in the Harrogate area have issued a new appeal for support in their bid to buy their historic venue.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Andy Herrington, who has played a key part in the success of Ripley Live for 20 years, promoting music legends including Steve Cropper, Paul Jones of The Blues Band, Georgie Fame, Taj Mahal, Andy Fairweather Low, The Yardbirds, The Animals and Magna Carta, said the campaign had hit an unexpected setback.

As a result, though things were progressing, it was still some way off reaching its target to secure historic grade II listed Ripley Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Herrington said: “The Government has cancelled the Community Ownership Fund claiming their difficult financial inheritance.

Ripley Live has brought legends to Harrogate music fans including The Animals (pictured) Steve Cropper, Paul Jones of The Blues Band, Georgie Fame, Taj Mahal and more over the last 20 years. (Picture contributed)

"Having received approval in principle to a grant of £250,000 this is a considerable set back.

Following further discussions with the Heritage Lottery Fund they have agreed to consider an increase to their funding - £175,000 towards the purchase and £75,000 for costs and improvements to the grade 11 listed building.

"Our music club can contribute £75,000 thanks to the many donations received, so £150,000 is needed to complete the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No timetable has been set out by the venue’s owners Ripley Castle Estate but they would obviously like completion as soon as possible.”

Ripley Live’s dream of buying Ripley Town Hall, which was built in 1854, received a boost recently with the announcement of a ten-year extension of a long-standing sponsorship deal with famous North Yorkshire brewery T&R Theakston.

Andy Herrington said: “We were delighted and grateful to Theakston’s for helping us in our journey to secure for Ripley Live as our own permanent home.

"We have a long and close association with the company who have been steadfast in their support for us for more than 20 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the recent shows that Ripley Live has brought to the historic venue was The Songs The Beatles Gave Away with legendary BBC radio and TV presenter Bob Harris and author/music journalist Colin Hall.

If anyone would like to help Ripley Live, please help contact the secretary at [email protected].