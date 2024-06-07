Harrogate Music Festival boss's delight at securing first ever headline sponsor
and live on Freeview channel 276
The HACS Group, a leading Harrogate independent building and construction services contractor, is a longstanding supporter and Festivals’ Premier Partner and now becomes the first sponsor of the Music Festival, which gets underway tomorrow, Saturday 8 June, with an opening night performance at the Royal Hall by the renowned City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
With experience ranging from roads and utility infrastructure projects to industrial, commercial and residential development, the reputation and growth of the HACS Group have been underpinned by their ability to provide the skills and services needed to complete, often complex projects, to the very highest standards.
Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “It is that time of year when we ask you to join us on another great Festival adventure.
"We’re delighted to announce that the Harrogate Music Festival has its very first title sponsor in The HACS Group, the leading independent building and construction services contractor.
“Arts sponsorship is vital to our work as a charity and we are thrilled that HACS have come on board with their support, and we look forward to building our Festival together in the future.”
Mark Smith, founder and Managing Director of The HACS Group, said: “We are extremely proud of our association with Harrogate International Festivals which goes back many years.
“The Festivals’ team does an incredible job bringing world class music and culture to Harrogate and that is why we are delighted to become Harrogate Music Festival’s title sponsor.”
This year’s Music Festival, which runs from June 8 to July 13, features an array of spectacular musical talent with artists from the worlds of classical, jazz, soul and dance music taking to the stage in Harrogate.
The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra boasts 60 incredible musicians who make epic, powerful and meaningful music that will fill the concert hall and inspire passion, excitement, hope and joy.
For tickets and more information, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/cbso-8-june-2024/