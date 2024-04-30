Harrogate music fans look forward to The Kooks, Corinne Bailey Rae, Sprints and more at Live at Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Live At Leeds: In The Park has already revealed headliners The Kooks and the likes of Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Sea Girls, Future Islands, Circa Waves, White Lies, Melanie C, Corinne Bailey Rae, Mystery Jets, The Academic, Orla Gartland, Mysterines, Vistas, The Slow Readers Club, Sprints.

Now, as the event looms into view at the end of May bank holiday, more names have been announced for one of the best new festivals in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafting witty and observant tales about the lives of the wealthy but morally questionable, Baxter Dury blends his dry vocals and scandalous stories with subtle pop arrangements and a touch of new wave inspiration.

Live At Leeds: In The Park has already revealed headliners The Kooks and the likes of Declan McKenna, The Cribs and more. (Picture contributed)

Expect tracks from early albums like 2002's Len Parrot's Memorial Lift all the easy to 2023's I Thought I Was Better Than You.

Fresh from a fizzing sold-out headline tour at the end of 2023, Baby Queen touches down at Live At Leeds: In The Park for a confessional masterclass of modern pop celebration.

And set to ignite the stage on Saturday, May 25 is Billy Nomates, a powerhouse of raw energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live At Leeds: In The Park, Festival Promoter Joe Hubbard said: "We couldn’t be more excited to get back to Temple Newsam with our biggest and funnest line-up to date.