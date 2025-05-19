Harrogate music event will shine a light on one of UK's most popular albums

Music Organisers are hopeful of another big turnout at the next Vinyl Sessions event starring one of the UK’s biggest-ever selling albums.

The popular music night held at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen has been raising funds for Harrogate Hospital for seven years by throwing new light on classic vinyl rock, pop, indie and soul albums played on superb vintage hi-fis.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 4 at 7.30pm, Paul Simon’s 16 million-selling Graceland will be the focus of the next Vinyl Sessions – plus some of this legendary American singer-songwriter’s greatest hits.

As usual, every penny raised goes to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity to support the Special Care Baby Unit.

The Harrogate event’s founder Colin Paine, who is the custodian of a large collection of both modern and vintage hi-fi equipment, said he had been delighted by the response to recent Vinyl Sessions.

"It’s hard to believe it’s seven years since the first “concept trial” of Vinyl Sessions events,” he said.

"Although the pandemic brought events to a halt temporarily, our re-launch last year has already raised nearly £4,000 for the hospital.

"I’m so delighted to see many of our long-term supporters along with lots of new faces.”

The Paul Simon’s Graceland special will be hosted by Colin Paine with a historical talk by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers, a video slide show by Jim Dobbs and a prize raffle.

Advance booking is advised from: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-paul-simon-graceland-bonus-tracks-tickets-1363587359499

Or email [email protected] to hold a space and pay on the door.