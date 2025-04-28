Harrogate music event Vinyl Sessions making a difference to families at Harrogate Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A classic album for a classic cause is in prospect next week as Harrogate’s Vinyl Sessions returns for its special seventh anniversary event.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate, the event, which seen appearances in the past by David Bowie producer Ken Scott, will feature the music of Fleetwood Mac.

As always, all monies will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Cook, Associate Business Development, Charity & Volunteer Manager of the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said Vinyl Sessions was making a difference to people’s lives.

Flashback to a memorable Vinyl Sessions night at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate when David Bowie producer Ken Scott turned up to do a Q&A. (Picture contributed)

“The upcoming Vinyl Sessions will be fundraising through Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) to support the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust,” she said.

"Harrogate’s SCBU is the first unit in the country to get the “Gold Baby Friendly Award” from UNICEF and focus on family integrated care,

"Vinyl Sessions funds will help enhance the current shower room, improving the experience for parents during a stressful time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is part of an ongoing initiative from HHCC to enhance the parent facilities for SCBU and Woodlands Ward at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.”

The event will start at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 7 with Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine's introduction followed by a musical history by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The playback in full will be accompanied by a video by Jim Dobbs.

Colin Paine said: “Vinyl Sessions started like all things in life - as an idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With more than £17,000 raised so far for Harrogate Hospital, maybe it was quite a good one.

"Our next event will be our first event revisited – Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours.

"The fifth best selling album of all time, we will be playing an original 1977 pressing on the same amazing restored and rare 1970s Sony STR6200F Monster Receiver & PS4750 Turntable with RAM200 Monitor Speakers.

"Just as in 2018, we won’t be sparing the watts!”

"Graham and I will be talking about the backstory and people of these amazing events.”

Advance booking to secure a seat is advised.