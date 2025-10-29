Harrogate music event that creates the 'best day' for 6,000 fans will be even bigger next year

After an “incredible” second sell-out year of Love to Be’s House music festival at The Stray in Harrogate in September tickets are now going on sale for an even bigger 2026 edition.

The legendary international House music brand now reveals it will return on Saturday, September 5, 2026 for another 11 hours of non-stop house music on Harrogate’s much-loved parkland.

Pre-line-up/general entry and VIP tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival/.

Marc Dennis, experienced Director and owner of Love to be..., said the Harrogate event had renewed his faith in what he did.

Having a great time - Flashback to Love to be Festival 2025 in Harrogate. (Picture Charlie Mitchell)

“Seeing so many smiling faces and crowds in September having the best day reminded me why we do this,” said Marc.

"We are so thankful to every artist, partner, volunteer and ticket holder who made 2025 so unforgettable.

"Work has already begun for next year where we’ll be looking to make the site even bigger and better, yet again.”

The 2025 event in Harrogate saw a full capacity 6,000 crowd, redesigned main stage, extra production across three arenas and a new Ultra VIP area.

The line-up turned the dial up to eleven staging world-class talent across the site. From Gok Wan packing out the Music Factory Classics Big Top early doors and setting the party tone, to Ultra Nate dazzling the main stage in a sequin-studded bodysuit and delivering a euphoric rendition of Free.

K-Klass served a standout set and welcomed Bongo Dave for added Balearic flair, as did The Shapeshifters, Jon Pleased Wimmin, Juliet Roberts, Carly Wilford and Love to be founders Trimtone, while even more incredible talent rocked the VIP stage.

Headline sets came from DJ legends Armand Van Helden and Marshall Jefferson, to end a day that united generations of house lovers and timeless grooves.

Love to be... began its epic journey to the forefront of the UK club scene back in 1994 at the Music Factory in Sheffield, going on to hold global events for more than 30 years.

To stay up to date with all the latest festival announcements, follow Love to be on socials @lovetobeevents