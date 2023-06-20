Harrogate mum's new charity appeal after her brave little boy passes 100th blood transfusion milestone

Archie was just ten weeks old when he was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, an extremely rare blood disorder that effects approximately 1,000 people worldwide.

His mother Vicky Flintoft said Archie never lets life get him down even though he requires blood transfusions every three weeks to stay alive.

"Archie is such a bright and vibrant child who takes everything in his stride,” said Vicky.

Brave Harrogate seven-year-old Archie Flintoft, right, with his mum Vicky and sister Holly after this 100th life-saving blood transfusion.

"He is a huge fan of Super Heroes, and would love to become one when he grows up.

"To those who know and love him, he already is."

The condition of DBA occurs when the bone marrow fails to make red blood cells,

Archie’s life depends on going to Leeds General Infirmary for blood transfusions every three weeks.

"Archie is such a bright and vibrant child " - Harrogate mum Vicky Flintoft pictures two years ago with her son Archie who has Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, one of the world's rarest and potentially fatal blood disorders.

But the frequency of blood transfusions has side effects, leading to a build-up of iron in the little boy’s body.

If not treated, this would begin to attack his organs, including his liver and heart, which would ultimately prove fatal.

As a result, Archie requires medication every night while he sleeps, with a needle inserted into his leg connected to a pump.

But, such is the incredible spirit of this cheery youngster, he won the Youngster of the Year at the Yorkshire Young Achievers awards in Leeds last year.

Still keeping cheery - Incredible Harrogate boy Archie Flintoft in hospital the day of his 100th blood transfusion.

To support her son and contribute to progress on this rarest of medical disorders for which there is no cure, Vicky set up an Archie’s Army fundraising page on https://www.gofundme.com/ five years ago, as well as an Archie’s Army page on Facebook.

This week will see Archie undergoing his 102nd blood transfusion.

To mark this emotional milestone, Vicky is appealing for people to contribute to fundraising for Diamond Blackfan Anaemia Support Group UK.

"On the whole, Archie is doing well and continues to have his nightly infusion to manage his iron overload as a result of the blood transfusions,” said Vicky.

"The iron overload is quite high at the moment but he will be due to have a Ferriscan in the next month or so to see how effective his pump is.

“It would be really good to raise some money to support DBA UK in their research into better treatment options and, perhaps, one day find a cure for DBA.”

A bone marrow transplant might provide a major step forward for Archie and alleviate his life of constant treatment.

But that option, too, comes with potentially life-threatening side-effects, said Archie’s mum.

"We recently attended the DBA UK family conference where then possibility of a bone marrow transplant was discussed,” said Vicky.

"However this isn't a decision to be taken lightly as it is a very risky procedure.”

Vicky, who says she is grateful to the public for supporting Archie’s Army, is also a keen supporter of NHS Blood and Transplant's calls for people to donate blood.

“Despite being in pain, to look at Archie you would never know there was anything wrong with him,” said Vicky.

To donate to Archie’s Army, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/archie039s-army