Harrogate mum's new charity appeal after her brave little boy passes 100th blood transfusion milestone
Archie was just ten weeks old when he was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, an extremely rare blood disorder that effects approximately 1,000 people worldwide.
His mother Vicky Flintoft said Archie never lets life get him down even though he requires blood transfusions every three weeks to stay alive.
"Archie is such a bright and vibrant child who takes everything in his stride,” said Vicky.
"He is a huge fan of Super Heroes, and would love to become one when he grows up.
"To those who know and love him, he already is."
The condition of DBA occurs when the bone marrow fails to make red blood cells,
Archie’s life depends on going to Leeds General Infirmary for blood transfusions every three weeks.
But the frequency of blood transfusions has side effects, leading to a build-up of iron in the little boy’s body.
If not treated, this would begin to attack his organs, including his liver and heart, which would ultimately prove fatal.
As a result, Archie requires medication every night while he sleeps, with a needle inserted into his leg connected to a pump.
But, such is the incredible spirit of this cheery youngster, he won the Youngster of the Year at the Yorkshire Young Achievers awards in Leeds last year.
To support her son and contribute to progress on this rarest of medical disorders for which there is no cure, Vicky set up an Archie’s Army fundraising page on https://www.gofundme.com/ five years ago, as well as an Archie’s Army page on Facebook.
This week will see Archie undergoing his 102nd blood transfusion.
To mark this emotional milestone, Vicky is appealing for people to contribute to fundraising for Diamond Blackfan Anaemia Support Group UK.
"On the whole, Archie is doing well and continues to have his nightly infusion to manage his iron overload as a result of the blood transfusions,” said Vicky.
"The iron overload is quite high at the moment but he will be due to have a Ferriscan in the next month or so to see how effective his pump is.
“It would be really good to raise some money to support DBA UK in their research into better treatment options and, perhaps, one day find a cure for DBA.”
A bone marrow transplant might provide a major step forward for Archie and alleviate his life of constant treatment.
But that option, too, comes with potentially life-threatening side-effects, said Archie’s mum.
"We recently attended the DBA UK family conference where then possibility of a bone marrow transplant was discussed,” said Vicky.
"However this isn't a decision to be taken lightly as it is a very risky procedure.”
Vicky, who says she is grateful to the public for supporting Archie’s Army, is also a keen supporter of NHS Blood and Transplant's calls for people to donate blood.
“Despite being in pain, to look at Archie you would never know there was anything wrong with him,” said Vicky.
To donate to Archie’s Army, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/archie039s-army
For more information about DBA UK, the national charity which delivers support, research and hope to patients with the rare condition of Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, visit: http://diamondblackfan.org.uk/