Harrogate mum is so proud of her son's 'phenomenal' rise to world motor racing top 20

A supremely talented young Harrogate motor racing driver has sped into the world top 20 despite being barely out of higher education.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 2 min read

Former Harrogate Grammar School student Isaac Smith is already achieving podium finishes in the World TCR Touring Cars Tour at the age of just 21.

After joining Volcano Motorsport to race in the 2023 TCR Europe series, last week saw him surge to third place in the first stage of the Circuit de Pau Ville in southwestern France, TCR Europe’s only street race.

Now driving the latest generation Audi RS 3 LMS, the incredible Isaac hasn’t always had the luxury of a top car as he battled his way through the ranks in double-quick time.

Brilliant former Harrogate Grammar School student Isaac Smith driving in the World TCR Touring Cars Championships.
Brilliant former Harrogate Grammar School student Isaac Smith driving in the World TCR Touring Cars Championships.
"Last year in TCR UK I showed that even in an older TCR car, the Volkswagen, I was capable of setting competitive times and scoring podiums across the season,” said the young driver.

Isaac, who went to Birstwith Primary School, was still a boy when he started his motorsport career in karts.

Such was his swift progress, the brilliant youngster was soon contesting the Fiesta Junior Championship and went on to become the youngest ever champion in his second year, having just turned 17.

Freshly out of school, Isaac only joined the ranks of Goodyear Touring Car Trophy/TCR UK series in 2021 to make his racing debut in a TCR car for the concluding three rounds of the season.

Phenomenally talented - Former Harrogate Grammar School student Isaac Smith is already achieving podium finishes in the World Touring Car Championships.Phenomenally talented - Former Harrogate Grammar School student Isaac Smith is already achieving podium finishes in the World Touring Car Championships.
Phenomenally talented - Former Harrogate Grammar School student Isaac Smith is already achieving podium finishes in the World Touring Car Championships.

He is now in 15th place in the KUMHO TCR World Ranking.

His mother, Annette Smith is hugely proud of Isaac’s success in a tough sport.

"It is amazing for me to watch Isaac achieve his dreams of being a world touring car driver,” she said.

”He is phenomenally talented and he is meticulous with his race lines, and race craft.

“That he is know as ‘Mr Consistent’ and a has a very wise head on his shoulders for one so young.

"He has studied hard to understand what he needs to know about engineering and data so he can become the best in the world at being a professional full time race driver.”

