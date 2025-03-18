Harrogate MP's warning on shoplifting and criminal gangs impact on town centre businesses

Harrogate’s MP is working with local businesses to tackle the menace of shoplifting – and shoplifting gangs - in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and Chamber of Commerce have both raised the issue of shoplifting with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon.

In response he has helped found The Harrogate Town Taskforce, which aims to bring together key local stakeholders including the police, council, BID, and the Chamber of Commerce to address issues in the town centre, including shoplifting and supporting the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m working with the business community, including the BID and Chamber of Commerce, and the police, to crack down on shoplifting in Harrogate, ” said Mr Gordon.

Harrogate and Knaresborough's Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon who has helped found The Harrogate Town Taskforce to address issues in the town centre, including shoplifting and supporting the local economy. (Picture contributed)

"Shoplifting is a scourge, and very damaging for businesses and our town centres.

"It is especially worrying that criminal gangs are getting involved, increasing the pressure on our businesses.

After a number of businesses highlighting the issue of shoplifting, the Lib Dem MP has also raised the issue in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon asked the Government Minister what action she and the Government were taking to encourage and support police forces to work with local communities and organisations to help with cracking down on shoplifting.

The Minister responded to say that she was working with police forces to increase cooperation with local communities, organisations and businesses to help reduce shoplifting. Tom also raised concerns that shoplifting was increasingly being carried out by criminal gangs.

But the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP says it is important that the town itself works to make life tougher for shoplifting.

He said: “It was great to raise the issues facing Harrogate and Knaresborough businesses in Parliament,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s vital that we bring together all the stakeholders in our town together to tackle this issue.

"I’m glad to have been able to help facilitate that through the establishment of The Harrogate Town Taskforce, and look forward to further collaboration to ensure Harrogate remains open for business.”

Among the task force’s other goals is to create a better environment for businesses and residents in Harrogate to live, work, and visit.