Harrogate MP's warning on future of Harrogate College after Government's 'failure' to confirm funding extension

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon is warning that delays to funding for a £20 million expansion plan caused by a judicial review threaten to derail vital improvements to the town’s college.

The recently-elected Harrogate and Knaresborough MP says the new Government’s ‘reluctance’ to commit to extending the funding period after complaints over the Harrogate College’s rebuild plans led by one of the town’s biggest commercial property owners mean the whole improvement project could now be in jeopardy.

Tom Gordon said: “Harrogate College has been a cornerstone of education in the region, offering essential qualifications and training, particularly in areas crucial to combating climate change, such as clean energy and retrofit skills.

"The delay and potential loss of funding threatens to derail the future of the college.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said: "The delay and potential loss of funding threatens to derail the future of Harrogate College." (Picture contributed)

"This is not just a loss for Harrogate College but for the entire community and region that relies on the skills and education the college provides."

Despite securing £20 million through the Department for Education’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FECTF) for the major rebuild of Harrogate College, the project is now on hold while a legal review is conducted over how the planning decision was conducted by North Yorkshire Council.

The driving force behind the judicial review is Chris Bentley MBE of Hornbeam Park Developments, who owns the majority of Hornbeam Park.

Mr Bentley is not only worried about the car parking and transport situation at the business park if the project goes ahead, he believes that pausing for thought will allow a better solution to be examined, save taxpayers millions and allow for future expansion.

He also argues that the existing college building should be put up for sale on the open market as this would be a "much more cost-effective solution.”

But Harrogate College fears the delay will jeopardise the Government financial support for the major scheme which would involve replacing its main building on Hornbeam Park, where it relocated from Bower Road in 1985, as well as constructing a new state-of-the-art renewable energy skills hub.

Labour Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith, who was elected in May, supports Harrogate College’s plans and is backing an extension to the time limit for funding.

But Harrogate’s Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon says the Government in Westminster is dragging its heels on the subject.

"While I understand that the Government will make no commitments to future spending, I feel it needs to commit to ensuring that this project will keep its current funding,” said Mr Gordon.

“The Government’s approach poses a serious threat to the hard-earned progress we have made, particularly in enhancing educational outcomes and addressing critical skills shortages.

"We are not asking for more money, merely the time needed to overcome these planning hurdles and proceed with a project that will benefit countless students as well as the broader economy.

"If Harrogate College’s plans do not go ahead, it could undermine the foundations of our efforts to equip the next generation with the skills they need to thrive.”

In 2023 Chris Bentley, who owns commercial property across Harrogate, joined forces with fellow Harrogate businessman and philanthropist Dr Terry Bramall CBE to threaten a judicial review against the £12m Harrogate Gateway scheme for the Station Parade area proposed by North Yorkshire Council with funding from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund (TCF).