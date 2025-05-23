Harrogate MP's urgent call for dental rescue plan as staff leave sector in funding crisis

Harrogate’s MP is calling for urgent Government action to save NHS dentistry after alarming new figures.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon’s plea comes amid alarming data revealing that 8,500 dentists have left the profession in the last four years, with a further 4,079 nearing retirement age.

Meanwhile, 329 NHS contracts have recently been handed back by practices unable to stay afloat under current funding arrangements.

In North Yorkshire alone, 20 dentists left the profession in 2024, and 37 were over the retirement age of 55 in 2023/24 – representing 14% of all local dentists.

To tackle the crisis, the Harrogate MP and the Liberal Democrats have proposed a £750 million NHS dentistry rescue package.

The plan includes reforming NHS dental contracts to attract dentists back from the private sector, using flexible commissioning to better meet local needs, and launching an emergency scheme to guarantee free NHS check-ups for those already eligible.

“It’s appalling that our NHS services are being left to crumble like this and the consequences cannot be overstated,” said Mr Gordon.

"Parents in our area are forced to see their children in terrible pain, even having to go to A&E because the care they need just isn’t available.

“The previous Conservative government’s neglect was utterly shameful and showed they couldn’t be trusted with our NHS.

"But the current Labour Government has been asleep at the wheel.

"We need proper funding and urgent reform of NHS dentistry, starting with the Liberal Democrats’ rescue package, so families in Harrogate and Knaresborough can get the care they deserve.”

Since being elected in July, Tom has consistently championed and supported dentists in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

He has previously called for comprehensive reform to support the sector, including orthodontist practices that are often overlooked by Government policy.

Workforce pressures in dentistry are having real-world consequences.

In 2024, more than 16,000 people across the UK ended up in &E with tooth decay, which remains the leading cause of hospitalisation among five-to-nine-year-olds.

Adding to the pressure, dental practices are facing higher costs due to the Labour Government’s recent rise in employers’ National Insurance payments.