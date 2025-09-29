Harrogate MP's pledge to parents after securing a 'breakthrough' over Bilton Woodfield Specialist School plans

Harrogate’s MP says he will continue to “push hard” for parents over the opening of a new specialist school even after helping secure a breakthrough in the long-running saga.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilton Woodfield Specialist School had originally been scheduled to open in September 2024 but has since been hit by a series of delays, most notably a decision over the appointment of an academy trust to run it.

After meeting local parents concerned about the lack of appropriate school places in Harrogate and the uncertainty caused by repeated delays, Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon raised the issue in Parliament and secured a meeting with the Education Minister to demand answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP is hailing an announcement from the Government that the Lighthouse Learning Trust has been appointed to run the new school as a huge step forward for families the town.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon raised the issue of Harrogate's new specialist school in Parliament and secured a meeting with the Education Minister to demand answers. (Picture contributed)

“Families have been let down by repeated Government delays and broken promises on Bilton Woodfield Specialist School,” said Mr Gordon.

”Children who desperately need specialist support have been left in limbo for far too long.

“I’ve pushed hard on this issue for months, both in Parliament and behind the scenes, and I’m glad the Government has finally acted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a provider finally appointed is welcome, but it should never have taken this much pressure to get here.

The construction of the new Bilton Woodfield Specialist School in Harrogate will was enhance the offer for autistic children, says North Yorkshire Council. (Picture contributed)

"My focus now is on working with the provider and North Yorkshire Council to get the school open without further delay, so children across our area can access the support they need and deserve, and get the best possible start in life.”

North Yorkshire Council said it is facing rising demand for specialist education in the county with the number of children with Educational Health Care Plans (EHCPs) rising from 1,700 in 2015 to more than 6,000 in 2025.

In response, it says it has invested £2.4 million in the new Bilton school to ensure it provides specialist classrooms, teaching spaces and facilities to cater for the special educational needs and academic aspirations of children in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “We want to provide the very best education for all children in North Yorkshire.

“The Lighthouse Learning Trust’s existing work gives us real confidence in its ability to deliver high quality specialist education and will be a welcome addition to our community of schools.”

Woodfield Community Primary School closed in 2022 after years of falling pupil numbers and an "inadequate" rating by Ofsted.

The following year saw county councillors agree a £3.5 million redevelopment to turn the Harrogate site into a specialist school.

The new school is expected to cater for 80 autistic pupils aged between 11 and 19.

Facilities will include state-of-the-art classrooms, a sensory room, and outdoor learning spaces.