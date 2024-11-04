Harrogate MP's concern over 'immense pressure' facing GPs in his constituency after Labour's first Budget

Harrogate’s MP has issued a warning that last week’s Budget may prove the final straw for struggling care homes “after years of Conservative mismanagement".

Tom Gordon, who was elected Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in July, said that GPs and care providers in Harrogate and Knaresborough will be “pushed to the brink” without an exemption from the Budget’s National Insurance tax hike.

"Harrogate and Knaresborough GP’s and care providers are already in crisis, “said Mr Gordon, "but the tax hike will add to the pressure by forcing small care providers and GPs to pay more in National Insurance contributions.

Private employers in the social care system also face higher wage bills through planned increases in both the National Living Wage and the National Minimum Wage.

Tom Gordon MP

The Harrogate MP said, that, although Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Budget had provided extra funding for the NHS and other public sector organisations to cover the cost of the tax rise, GPs and the vast majority of care providers were private businesses and so wouldn't benefit from this help.

Mr Gordon is now calling for crucial health and care services in Harrogate and Knaresborough to be exempted from the NI hike - or risk them shutting up shop.

“When I speak to GPs and care providers in Harrogate and Knaresborough they tell me of the immense pressure that they are under following years of Conservative mismanagement,” said Mr Gordon.

“The decisions the Chancellor made at the Budget will push those crucial services to the brink.

"Some could even be forced to shut up shop.

“People must be able to access decent health and care services.

"To deliver this, the Government must change course and exempt GPs and care providers here in Harrogate and Knaresborough from the tax hike.”

The Harrogate MP’s views on the Budget chime with those of Mike Padgham, chair of the Harrogate-based Independent Care Group, which works with local authorities and the NHS in Yorkshire.

Mr Padgham, who runs five residential and nursing homes in North Yorkshire supporting older and disabled people, claimed some care homes would be forced to close.