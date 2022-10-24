Harrogate MP welcomes Sunak’s victory as ex-Chancellor set to become new PM after Tory leadership contest

Harrogate MP Andrew Joneshas congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming the new Tory leader. (Picture Gerard Binks)

After backing Rishi Sunak last Friday, local MP Andrew Jones offered his congratulations to Mr Sunak on his success in the Tory leadership contest.

The former chancellor garnered support from the majority of Conservative MPs and was declared winner after the withdrawal of Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Jones said: “I have made clear in both leadership elections this year the many reasons why I support Rishi.

"I am delighted, therefore, that he is set to become our new Prime Minister.

“I look forward to a period of calm, responsible government able to meet the challenges our country, communities, families and individuals face.”

Mr Sunak, the fourth Tory Prime Minister in less than four years, lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership on September 5 but has turned the tables after Truss’s disastrous Mini Budget led to her resignation.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, failed to bounce back after Partygate, withdrawing from the leadership contest last night without being able to show sufficient support among Tory MPs.

Opposition politicians from Labour and the Lib Dems have condemned the whole process and called for a general election.

Labour MP Rachel Maskell, Shadow Minister (Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), said: “The coronation of Rishi Sunak MP as the UK’s next Prime Minister by just under 200 MPs is quite astounding.