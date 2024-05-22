Harrogate MP welcomes news of funding for range of Harrogate Hospital improvements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones has hailed new funding for Harrogate Hospital to tackle its 'crumbly concrete' and improve its services for patients.

Commenting on the news that Harrogate hospital is using NHS England funding to demolish an area containing RAAC or crumbly concrete and building two new operating theatres, Mr Jones said: “ I was never in any doubt that Harrogate Hospital would obtain funding to remove RAAC and build new operating theatres because they told me on several occasions that they fully expected to do so.

“I also met with and raised the matter several times with health ministers and senior national NHS staff who also told me that the funding would be available subject to the relevant grant applications and business case being submitted.

“Throughout the period where the trust was drawing up proposals the hospital has been safe for patients and staff.

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones has hailed new funding for Harrogate Hospital - Pictured are Mr Jones with the Secretary of State for Health, Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP. (Picture contributed)

“The conclusion of this process is that we will have a hospital free of the small amount of RAAC present, two new operating theatres and over 2,700 more day case procedures every year.

"That will mean thousands of more people being treated every year in our area."

Mr Jones’ role in the winning of funding was praised by the Government’s health minister.

Health Secretary Rt Hon Victoria Atkins MP said: “I know Andrew has spoken to the local trust chief executive on many occasions to make sure that everything was on track.

"He has been making the case to me for Harrogate Hospital.

"Andrew has shown himself to be a champion for the hospital by ignoring political mudslinging and bringing people together.”

The funding follows a meeting of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s board in September 2023 where it was claimed it would cost £20 million to eradicate the “crumbly concrete” problems facing the hospital.

The first section of Harrogate District Hospital was built in 1975 during a period when RAAC was used in the construction of public buildings.