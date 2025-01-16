Harrogate MP warns town may face being 'confronted with new housing targets'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many Harrogate residents may believe the town has contributed enough to tackling the UK’s housing crisis – with a noticeable lack of new infrastructure.

They might point to developments in the Kingsley area or the western side of Harrogate.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon is now raising his concern that these may not be the last wave of new housing the town will see as the decade progresses.

The new unitary authority of North Yorkshire Council has been keen to start work on a new county-wide North Yorkshire Local Plan to come into force from 2028.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon is raising his concern over the Government's approach to new housing in the town and North Yorkshire.

This in itself may have inevitably led to the green light for additional housing in Harrogate and district; all part of agreed process and procedure, naturally.

But Mr Gordon is warning of an additional potential threat from the new Government’s desire to achieve housing targets nationally.

The agreement to grant North Yorkshire Council five years to develop a county-wide Local Plan was made by the previous government after the county’s long-standing two-tier council system was replaced with a single unitary authority in 2023.

Speaking in Parliament about the Labour Government’s new housing targets under the National Planning Policy Framework, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, said that agreement has simply been abandoned.

"It is shocking that the Government are just completely ignoring the fact that North Yorkshire Council was given five years to develop a new Local Plan for the county,” said Tom Gordon.

"This timeline was set up by the previous government for a reason.

”North Yorkshire Council needed adequate time to navigate the challenges of reorganisation and create a comprehensive plan for the county.”

Mr Gordon fears that without a Local Plan, Harrogate, Knaresborough and other areas in the county could face a wave of speculative planning applications, leaving communities exposed to unplanned development.

Harrogate and Knaresborough, he adds, as desirable areas to live, could be especially vulnerable to this pressure.

Criticising the Government’s “careless” approach, Harrogate’s MP said: "Imposing new housing targets on North Yorkshire Council is both careless and irresponsible, showing a clear disregard for the realities on the ground.”