Harrogate MP warns of 'last chance' to stand up for area's Post Offices in face of new shake-up

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP is warning residents they have less than 24 hours to stand up for for the area’s last remaining Post Offices.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon is urging local constituents to make their voices heard as part of a consultation on Post Office services.

His call comes as the Government prepares to close its consultation on its plan for the future of the Post Office.

The Post Office operates counters or shops in more than 11,500 locations around the country and is Government-owned.

The Government said it’s considering changes such as reducing the total number of post office branches across the UK, scrapping rules ensuring that Post Offices are available near people’s homes, and limiting the services Post Offices offer.

But Lib Dems have said that the Government must give communities a cast iron guarantee that vital services and Post Office jobs across the UK will be protected.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon is calling on the Harrogate and Knaresborough community to put forward their own responses to the consultation before it closes at midnight on Monday.

“Our Post Offices are a beacon of our high streets and our communities here in Harrogate and Knaresborough,” he said.

"From Christmas cards to parcels, it keeps us connected, and allows everyone to access a range of essential services – a community hub treasured by all.

“I’ve heard from countless residents how upset they would be to lose their Post Office, and I’m urging everyone to make their voice heard before it’s too late.

“We’ve got a last chance to tell the Government just how important our local Post Offices are and that they mustn't make it harder for people to access the vital services it offers.

"It’s time we speak up and make sure they hear us.”

The Post Office has previously announced it will be shifting its remaining standalone shops to a franchise-holders model offering additional retail services.

Research suggests the Post Office adds "social value" of £5.2 billion per year to households and £1.3bn annually to small and medium-sized businesses.

To give your views, visit :https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/green-paper-future-of-post-office