Harrogate MP votes for compensation scheme for millions of WASPI women

Harrogate’s MP this week voted in favour of the WASPI compensation bill with a plea to the Government to offer compensation for millions of women.

Although a majority of MPs, like Tom Gordon, voted in favour of the Women’s State Pension age (Ombudsman report and compensation scheme) Bill, the vote was non-binding, which means that there will be no requirement for the Government to honour its outcome.

Potentially, approximately 3.6 million women were affected by the 1995 decision to increase the pension age to 65.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign group says the government of the time failed to provide adequate notice about the changes.

Pensions 'scandal' - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon meets campaigners battling for compensation for millions of WASPI women. (Picture contributed)

As a result, they say, many women were forced to continue working past their expected retirement age, or to live on significantly less income than they had planned.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said: “The Government must take action to right this historic wrong and compensate WASPI women for their loss.

“They’ve waited far too long. That’s why I voted for compensation today, and why I continue to support their campaign.”

Introduced by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, the bill would have required ministers to publish measures to address the findings of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) report, which recommended the UK Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

Tom Gordon MP is now calling on the Government to take action, allow a binding vote to happen in Parliament and ensure that WASPI women get the justice that they deserve.

Prime Minister Sir Keir and Chancellor Rachel Reeves were among the senior ministers to support the WASPI campaign when Labour was in opposition.

But Labour didn't commit to paying compensation in its manifesto in the 2024 general election and the Government has since ruled out a compensation package.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said recently: "Given that the vast majority of people did know about these changes, I didn't judge that it would be the best use of taxpayers' money to pay an expensive compensation bill".