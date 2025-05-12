Harrogate MP urges Transport Minister to scrap 'unfair' bus pass rules for disabled people

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has attacked the current bus pass system for the disabled as “unfair” and an “unnecessary barrier” to people working.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, has met with Simon Lightwood, Minister for Local Transport, to push for an end to unfair bus pass restrictions that disadvantage disabled people in North Yorkshire and beyond.

The MP told the minister the policy, which prevents disabled people from using their bus passes before 9:30am, is “outdated, unfair and simply must change”.

Under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme, disabled passengers are entitled to free travel on local buses but only during off-peak hours.

While local authorities have the option to extend this to include peak times, most choose not to, meaning disabled people are barred from using their passes before 9.30am.

This restriction places significant and unnecessary barriers in the way of disabled people accessing work, education, healthcare, and daily activities.

In the meeting with the Minister for Local Transport, Mr Gordon urged him to take action to change the national rules.

"It creates unnecessary barriers to work, education, and independence.

"The Government says it wants to support disabled people into work, yet it allows policies like this to remain in place.

"If they’re serious about breaking down barriers, this is exactly the kind of restriction that needs to go.

"We can’t keep passing the buck to local councils.”

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP added that, that while increased funding announced by the Government for bus services was welcome, it didn’t solve the deeper issue of unequal access.

Last month, Mr Gordon launched a public petition calling on the Government to scrap the peak-hour restriction and guarantee disabled people the right to travel freely after he attended a panel discussion in Harrogate with Disability Action Yorkshire.

He is now calling on the Department for Transport to mandate all-day free travel for disabled passengers, rather than leaving it up to individual councils to decide.