Harrogate MP Tom Gordon to meet with Post Office about restoring Knaresborough Post Office 'properly'

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP is to meet with Post Office executives after complaining that Knaresborough deserves better than a “half-baked scheme” to restore its Post Office services.

Lib Dem MP, Tom Gordon, has said he will be meeting with Post Office executives later this month to discuss the situation with Knaresborough’s Post Office that was recently closed.

This follows the recently-elected MP’s latest letter to the Post Office about the situation, pushing back about the ongoing lack of provision and need for a speedy and long-term resolution.

Mr Gordon Tom has been critical of the Post Office’s plans to open a replacement branch in a local pharmacy, noting that the plans would reduce pharmacy capacity at a time when the NHS is increasingly relying on them to provide some basic care needs.

Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon said he will be meeting with Post Office executives later this month to discuss Knaresborough’s Post Office which was recently closed. (Picture contributed)

He is concerned that a diminished pharmacy service would mean longer wait times, decreased patient confidentiality and increase strain on the local area’s healthcare services.

Mr Gordon said: “This is an urgent issue but it is a positive step that the Post Office have agreed to meet with me to discuss the situation, but we must not be complacent.

"We need to make sure that Post Office services are restored to Knaresborough, and that this is done without diminishing them or other services.

“Fobbing the people of Knaresborough off with a half-baked scheme crammed in alongside another essential service is simply not good enough.

“That is why I am pleased that the Post Office has finally agreed to meet with me to discuss my concerns, and hopefully make sure that we can reopen the Knaresborough Post Office as soon as possible.”

The new Harrogate and Knaresborough MP’s intervention comes after the Post Office in Knaresborough was closed on June 6 as a result of serious financial issues pending legal consultation.

He has been liaising with the local community, and existing postmasters in the constituency of Harrogate and Knaresborough on the issue since being elected.

He is also urging Post Office Ltd to work to rebuild trust and respect with the community that has been lost over recent years.