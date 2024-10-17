Harrogate MP talks from the heart in maiden speech in House of Commons
Elected in July, Tom Gordon spoke in the Lib Dem opposition day debate on access to primary care in the House of Commons, sharing personal stories about his mother’s battle with breast cancer and the battle for his own diagnosis of ulcerative colitis.
In his speech, Tom also thanked the people of Harrogate and Knaresborough for voting for him, and talked about how wonderful the communities are.
He mentioned Harrogate International Festivals, RHS Harlow Carr, Knaresborough Castle, Harrogate Convention centre and Knaresborough Bed Race, talking about the town’s great organisations and sites.
He also thanked Andrew Jones for his service, including in working to get blue flag status for the polluted River Nidd.
Mr Gordon told Parliament: “It’s wonderful to champion the people of Harrogate and Knaresborough.
"I am so proud to have the privilege of being elected and having the opportunity to champion our beautiful corner of Yorkshire.
“I will spend every moment fighting for our NHS, against the sewage scandal, and to make our area even greater, to secure a fair deal for our towns and villages.
“Harrogate and Knaresborough is a special place.
"It was wonderful to be able to celebrate the area in Parliament today and all the events, organisations and places that makes its so special.”
The MP’s recent schedule in the House of Commons has seen him back a new landmark bill that would put the UK back on course to meet its international climate and nature targets.
If passed, the Climate and Nature (CAN) Bill would update the UK’s climate and environmental legislation in line with commitments that the Government has already made internationally, firstly, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with limiting global heating to 1.5°C and, secondly, to reverse nature loss by 2030.
After a recent visit to Yorkshire Cancer Research in Harrogate, Mr Gordon called for the NHS to be made the top priority at the Budget and for greater medical research funding to go to Yorkshire.