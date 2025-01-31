Harrogate MP slams Government as bills rise of 29% for Harrogate and Knaresborough customers is revealed
The Lib Dem MP, who has been campaigning alongside Nidd Action Group, local councillor Hannah Gostlow and the local community to get the sewage in the River Nidd cleaned up, complained that the Government was giving water companies “free reign”.
“This is an outrageous bill rise,” said Tom Gordon. "Instead of tackling Yorkshire Water or taking them to task, the Government has given them free reign - and residents in Harrogate and Knaresborough are paying the price.
“It’s a disgrace that water companies have been able to hike our bills - a third of which goes on servicing debt - while they fail to fix leaks and pollute our rivers and streams.
“Bill payers are being penalised for the failure of water companies to invest and provide a good service."
Earlier this week, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP backed a Lib Dem amendment to the Water Bill Special Measures Bill which would have ensured that customers didn’t have to foot the bill for water companies’ “failures.”
Despite the Government and Conservative Party’s refusal to back the amendment, Mr Gordon said he would not back down over water bills and sewage.
"The price rises for customers come amidst months of scandal for Yorkshire Water, which continues to discharge sewage into rivers including the Nidd, while paying a £371,000 bonus to its CEO ” said Mr Gordon.