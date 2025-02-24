Harrogate MP sets his sights on tackling two marathons in two weeks for local charities

By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:53 BST

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP is to run two marathons in two weeks in two different cities to raise funds for local charities.

A familiar sight from Parkrun, Tom Gordon is to run both the London and Paris Marathons as charity fundraisers but is now asking constituents to nominate their favourite local charities.

The Lib Dem MP is looking to raise £2,000 by running the marathons, to be split between two good, local causes.

Mr Gordon said: “Running is a great passion of mine, and it’s great to have the opportunity to use that to raise money for some of our fabulous charities in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Double marathon challenge - A keen runner, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon regularly attends Harrogate's weekly Parkrun on the Stray in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)
Double marathon challenge - A keen runner, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon regularly attends Harrogate’s weekly Parkrun on the Stray in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“I look forward to hearing back from constituents, and raising money and awareness for local charities through these marathons.”

Only a matter of days separate the two challenges facing Harrogate's MP.

The Paris Marathon takes place on Sunday, 13 April, followed by the London Marathon on Sunday, April 27.

"The work charities do is absolutely invaluable to our community, and I am very pleased to be able to support them in this way,” said Mr Gordon.

"If you wish to nominate a local charity working in the community, please do reach out."

A keen runner, the MP regularly attends Harrogate’s weekly Parkrun on the Stray

In 2023 and 2024 he ran the Great North Run in support of Saint Michael’s Hospice.

If you would like to make a suggestion for a charity for Tom to support, please email [email protected] with the subject line “Marathon”.

