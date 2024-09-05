Harrogate MP seeking to launch private members’ bill on issue that means most to his constituents
Tom Gordon, who was elected MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in July’s General Election, has entered the parliamentary private members’ bill ballot.
If selected, Mr Gordon will be able to file a private members’ bill to be debated in Parliament.
He is now issuing a call out to constituents for suggestions of topics or specific issues that mean most to them and would like to see legislated on in Parliament, should he be successful in the ballot.
"During the general election, I promised to do politics differently and be your voice in Parliament,” said the Lib Dem MP.
“Many constituents have emailed in to make sure I've entered the ballot for a private member's bill.
"I'm happy to confirm that I'm number 72 for the draw.
“I want to hear from constituents as to what they'd like me to legislate on, should I win the draw."
Private Members’ Bills allow MPs to bring forward extra legislation to Parliament, and over the years have been used for many different pieces of legislation.
To get an allocation, MPs have to be successful in a ballot.
Anyone wishing to make a suggestion for the private members bill, should email [email protected]
This Sunday will see Mr Gordon take part in the Great North Run to raise funds for Harrogate’s Saint Michael's Hospice.