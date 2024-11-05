Harrogate MP secures meeting with Minister about Harrogate College vital £20m funding

Harrogate’s MP is to meet with a Government minister as he fights for Harrogate College to keep the funding required for a £20 million state-of-the-art rebuild.

Tom Gordon said, after repeatedly writing to the Department of Education on the issue, he now has a commitment from the Government to meet with him and discuss it further.

The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough had twice previously requested a meeting with the Secretary of State but was rebuffed both times, with the Government refusing to commit to the funding.

“I’ve spent months trying to get the Minister to meet with me about the Harrogate College funding,” said Mr Gordon.

An artist's impression of how Harrogate College's new main building will look if the £20m rebuild goes ahead. (Picture Harrogate College)

"While it’s great to secure a meeting with the Minister, the job is not done.

"I will continue to fight hard for it to keep the funding it desperately needs.

"Harrogate College has been a cornerstone of education in the region, offering essential qualifications and training, particularly in areas crucial to combating climate change, such as clean energy and retrofit skills.

"To lose that would be a massive loss to the town.”

The £20 million funding required to create a brand new improved campus at Hornbeam Park was secured through the Department for Education’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund (FETCF) with the proviso it was used by March 2026.

But the entire project has been delayed by a legal challenge to North Yorkshire Council’s support for the college’s planning application.

Last week’s Budget for the new Labour government, which promised hundreds of millions for education, including capital projects for Further Education, has injected new hope for the campaign to retain the £20m funding, which is also backed by David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

After securing a meeting with the Minister for Skills about the funding for Harrogate College’s rebuild, Harrogate MP Tom Gordon is feeling more hopeful.

"I’m glad the Budget included extra funding for Further Education,” said Mr Gordon.

"But we need to make sure that Harrogate College keeps the vital rebuild money so they can continue to provide skills to young people across Harrogate and Knaresborough and district.”