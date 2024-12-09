Harrogate MP says SEND children in the district are being 'badly let down' on home-to-school transport

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has hit out at the provision of home-to-school transport for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Speaking last week in a Parliamentary debate highlighting the challenges faced by SEND children, Tom Gordon focused on the specific difficulties experienced by SEND children and their families in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

During the debate, the Lib Dem MP expressed frustration about the severe funding disparities affecting rural areas like North Yorkshire.

"It is appalling to hear that children are having to travel up to two hours each way just to attend a suitable school,” he said.

"This travel time not only affects their ability to learn but also places an immense burden on their families.”

Mr Gordon explained that Harrogate and Knaresborough the area falls under North Yorkshire Council, which faces significant challenges in providing SEND services due to its vast rural geography and the limited number of specialist schools.

During a recent visit to a specialist school in the constituency, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP learned of a pupil who travels over 30 miles each way in a local authority-funded taxi.

This example highlights the immense strain on resources, he said, with North Yorkshire Council projected to spend £27 million on SEND transport in the 2024/25 academic year alone.

Despite its challenges, the council ranks 148th out of 151 local authorities for high-needs funding per head of population.

Mr Gordon argues that this inequality leaves SEND children at a significant disadvantage in his constituency.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he called for the Government to ensure transport for SEND pupils in North Yorkshire was better funded.

He called for the inclusion of rurality as a factor in funding formulas to reflect the unique needs of areas like North Yorkshire.

“Children with special educational needs and disabilities are being let down badly as a result of cuts to school and council budgets,” he said.

"The Government must invest in more special schools closer to home.

"Doing so would reduce reliance on costly transport arrangements and ensure children receive the support they need without facing unnecessary hardships.”