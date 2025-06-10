Harrogate MP says local traders should get financial compensation for 'non stop' roadworks

Harrogate’s MP is calling on local businesses hit by “never-ending” roadworks to be compensated in future for any loss in trade.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, made his appeal after hearing from businesses in Harrogate and Knaresborough impacted by disruptive roadworks in recent months.

The Lib Dem MP believes the roadworks have negatively impacted people commuting around Harrogate and Knaresborough, as well as visitors..

He argues that this is causing a detrimental impact on the local economy of both towns.

With more large-scale developments on the horizon, including housing on the western side of Harrogate, and the Station Gateway development in the town centre, Mr Gordon is throwing his weight behind moves in Parliament to support traders.

In particular, the Harrogate MP is supporting an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which would mean local businesses would receive financial compensation for a loss in trade due to roadworks.

“Constant roadworks have blighted our constituency for too long,” said Mr Gordon, “they appear to be almost never ending.”

"While it is important that our roads are looked after, and that infrastructure is renewed and replaced, this needs to be done in balance with the interests of local businesses and stakeholders.

“I have had several messages from concerned business owners in Harrogate and Knaresborough, regarding continued roadworks and developments that prevent trade and business.

"We must support small local businesses; the backbone of our local economy.

“I think it is vital to bring attention to local issues that matter.”