Harrogate MP says he 'won't rest' until Government confirms £15m for town's hospital to fix RAAC problems
The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP’s comments follow the Government’s Spending Review in which it announced £30 billion in funding over the next five years for maintenance and repairs in the NHS, including additional funding to eliminate all RAAC across the NHS estate by 2035.
What is sparking his alarm is that it failed to publish a list of which hospitals would receive funding, leaving uncertainty over whether Harrogate Hospital will be supported.
Speaking in Parliament, Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon welcomed the announcement overall but pressed the Minister for Health and Social Care for urgent clarity on how and when the funding would be allocated.
In particular, he wanted to know whether Harrogate Hospital will receive the investment it needs to complete essential works.
Harrogate Hospital has already submitted a formal business case to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for £15 million to fully remove RAAC from its estate.
Mr Gordon has been campaigning for this investment since well before his election to Parliament in July 2024, making it a long-standing priority.
In response, the Minister did not confirm funding for Harrogate Hospital but committed to providing Tom with a written reply and encouraged the hospital trust to continue engagement with the DHSC.
Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP said: “I’ve been campaigning for the full removal of RAAC from Harrogate Hospital since long before I was elected to Parliament, and I won’t stop until the job is done.
“Our hospital must not be overlooked.
"Tens of thousands of people in Harrogate, Knaresborough and beyond rely on its services and it’s vital that it receives the investment needed to modernise and future-proof its buildings.
“Our brilliant NHS staff deserve the best possible working environment, and patients should be cared for in facilities that match the standard of care they receive.
"The Government must not delay in confirming this funding.
"It’s time to get on with it.”