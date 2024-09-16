Harrogate MP says he will 'fly the flag' for his constituents at Lib Dem Conference this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

MP Tom Gordon says he will be banging the drum for Harrogate and Knaresborough this week at the Lib Dem Conference in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of 72 Lib Dem MPs elected across England, Scotland and Wales in July, Mr Gordon said the party was regaining its status as the country’s third party and would be use its new parliamentary strength to call for urgent measures to tackle the NHS crisis and improve social care.

“Fixing our NHS and social care system was an issue that came up time and time again right across Harrogate and Knaresborough and I and my Liberal Democrat colleagues are serious about tackling the issues we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I was elected I’ve met with local GPs, met with chief executive of Yorkshire ambulance service, and more.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP meets WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners in Parliament. (Picture contributed)

“I’ll be pushing this Government day and night to fix the NHS.

"For too long we’ve let our health services decline and that needs to change.”

Mr Gordon, who is scheduled to attend a boxing fitness class in Harrogate later this week to raise awareness of the local Parkinson's UK branch, has also met with WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigners in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is pledging to support women who have lost out on their pensions due to the state pension age being increased without proper notice and is backing has backed their campaign for fair and fast compensation.

“The Ombudsman was clear,” said Tom Gordon.

"Women born in the 1950s deserve compensation.

"We must see action by the Government to ensure that this compensation is paid in full.”

The Lib Dem MP has also tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) in Parliament, highlighting the 50th and final mission of Charles Shackleton, MBE, an 85-year-old veteran humanitarian from Harrogate who is to shortly set off to Ukraine with medical supplies.

Mr Gordon said: "Mr Shackleton’s dedication to helping those in crisis zones is nothing short of extraordinary.

“As he embarks on his final mission, it is vital that we, as a community, come together to support this effort and raise awareness of the continued need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.”