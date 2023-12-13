Harrogate MP says he voted for PM's Rwanda Bill after 'reassurances' from the Attorney General
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Jones was one of those who voted for the Safety of Rwanda bill, saying he had been reassured that the new measures to remove migrants who arrive by boat would not mean sending them on to other countries which may be unsafe.
But he also hinted that his support was conditional on there being no significant alterations to the Bill when it comes back to Parliament in January.
“There were two important considerations for me in supporting this Bill,” said Mr Jones.
"The first was to recognise the role offshore processing can play in tackling illegal immigration and through that disrupt and break the business model of the people smugglers who make profit out of running risky routes across the Mediterranean, through mainland Europe and across the Channel.
"And, secondly, to prevent deaths by deterring people from making that risky journey.
"The loss of life when boats capsize in the Med or the Channel is tragic. The people smugglers must not win.
"I want the UK to maintain its strong international standing and ensure it is Parliament and not people smugglers who decide who can come here.
“But this is complex and new territory so I discussed the matter very carefully with the Attorney General and was reassured by her answers, specifically that people may be sent on to other countries which may be unsafe.
"Now that the principle is established and the parameters of the legislation agreed after yesterday’s reading in the House of Commons, I would not expect any future debate about the bill to significantly change what is in it.”
The Government’s majority of 44 was a better result for the Prime Minister than many expected before yesterday's vote in the House of Commons.
But the result was achieved after a day of diplomacy at home by Downing Street to head off a rebellion by Conservative MPs in the European Research Group who wish to remove more legal safeguards for migrant crossings in the Channel.
In the event, hard right wing Tory MPs chose to keep their powder dry for future battles coming in the New Year.
The emergency legislation to approve a deportation deal with Rwanda passed its first hurdle by 313 votes to 269 with Labour and opposition MPs voting against the bill en masse.
A total of 37 Conservative MPs did not vote – with around 29 of them, including former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, who resigned over the legislation last week, and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, opting to abstain.
Rishi Sunak may have survived the biggest test of his premiership to date but his room for manoeuvre appears to be limited.
Mark Francois, head of the European Research Group, warned that that rebels could still vote down the whole bill at its next House of Commons vote which is expected in January 2024, unless the Prime Minister makes it even tougher in a way that is to their liking.
Less hardline 'One Nation' Tory MPs take the exactly opposite position on the issue, vowing to withdraw their support for the Rwanda bill in future if there are any substantial amendments which would undermine Britain's commitments in international law.