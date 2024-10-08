Harrogate MP salutes Parkrun by tabling a motion in Parliament marking its 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP has tabled a motion in Parliament celebrating Parkrun’s 20th anniversary.

A regular attendee at the weekly event in Harrogate, himself, Tom Gordon praised the volunteers behind the event’s success over the decades at the Stray in Harrogate in the motion.

“I wanted to table this motion to recognise the positive impact that Parkrun has had on so many lives and communities over the last 20 years,” he said.

"It is a great testament to the dedication of its volunteers that it has reached this milestone.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon at Parkrun on the Stray in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"Thank you in particular to those in my constituency who give up their Saturday mornings to help run the Harrogate and Knaresborough events."

Parkrun was founded 20 years ago in Bushy Park, London and runs timed 5k events around the country and the world, in 20 different countries.

The events are open to anyone regardless of age, ability, or background, run with the help of volunteers.

The Harrogate MP’s motion notes the health benefits Parkrun brings to communities, and calls on the government to support grassroots physical activity initiatives that contribute to healthier and more connected communities across the UK.

Mr Gordon said: “Parkrun has had an incredibly positive impact on communities across the UK, including every week on the Stray in Harrogate, and around the world.

"Taking part in it is always a highlight of my week and something I find extremely valuable.

"I look forward to watching Parkrun continue and grow, and to attending many more myself.”