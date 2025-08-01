Harrogate MP rolls up his sleeves and gets stuck in to help Harrogate Homeless Project

Harrogate’s MP has seen for himself the ongoing work to create a new home for former rough sleepers who have recently got jobs and are saving for a place of their own.

Tom Gordon spent two days with the team at Harrogate Homeless Project seeing first-hand the work they do supporting homeless people and rough sleepers.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP got stuck in with shifts at the charity’s Bower Street hostel and their day centre, Springboard, before visiting HHP’s new property in Starbeck.

The property is currently being renovated but will shortly become a home for former rough sleepers who have recently got jobs and are saving for a place of their own.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon with Harrogate Homeless Project chef Sue preparing food for a lunchtime service. (Picture contributed)

Highly regarded for playing a crucial role in the civilised nature of the town since it was first established in 1991, HHP is facing a rising costs and rising demand.

Chief Executive Richard Cooper said: “It’s tough times for our clients.

"We want to do more but are often trying to do it against a backdrop of increasing costs.

"That is why the support of our local MP is so important.

"There is no better way to demonstrate that commitment than working with the team first-hand as Tom has done this week."

The homeless charity also runs daily activities for clients, which include a weekly pool tournament which Harrogate’s MP bravely took part in!

The Springboard day centre provides hot food for clients and others at risk of homelessness from 9.30am to 1pm and Mr Gordon joined resident chef Sue and volunteers to helping prepare food and serve it to clients.

Tom Gordon MP said: “Harrogate Homeless Project was one of the first charities I visited after I was elected to Parliament and it is great to have such a close and positive relationship with them.

“Seeing how they deal with homelessness and the issues around it – addiction, poor mental and physical health, family breakdown, worklessness and much more – is inspiring.

"It is a charity that tries never to give up on someone, particularly the most marginalised in society."