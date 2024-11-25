Harrogate MP reveals how he will vote on assisted dying bill in House of Commons this week

Harrogate’s MP is at odds with Ripon’s in the run-up to this week’s vote in the House of Commons on assisted dying after receiving “heartbreaking stories” from residents.

Both Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon and Skipton and Ripon Conservative MP Julian Smith agree that people should have the right to die with dignity.

But, after being inundated with correspondence from constituents on the issue in the days before this Friday’s vote on Labour MP Kim Leadbetter’s bill, the two MPs differ in their approach.

Tom Gordon said: “After much thought, I have decided to vote in favour of the assisted dying bill brought forward by Kim Leadbeater.

"As a liberal, I fundamentally believe in empowering people to make decisions about their own lives – including at the end of life.

"I have had a number of heartbreaking stories from my constituents in Harrogate and Knaresborough, stories of loved ones suffering through terminal illnesses before their lives finally ended.

"It only seems right that those who are terminally ill have the option to be allowed to spare themselves pain.

"Assisted dying already exists - but only for those wealthy enough to travel to Dignitas in Switzerland.

"Despite believing in the importance of choice at the end of life, I was prepared to vote in favour of this bill only if it included the proper safeguarding measures – which I believe it does.

"The new legislation is regarded as one of the most tightly-regulated assisted dying frameworks in the world.”

Julian Smith said: “While I am increasingly sympathetic to many of the arguments in favour of the bill, I will be voting against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

“My decision rests on a fundamental belief that we should prioritise greater investment in palliative care.

"I believe that, for such a massive change in the law, the scrutiny and time allocated for this bill is far too limited.”

MPs will get a free vote in Parliament, which means they can follow their conscience.

The latest YouGov poll shows 73% of Britons support allowing assisted dying in principle.