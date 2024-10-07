Harrogate MP reveals how he will vote on assisted dying as Parliament gears up for landmark debate on controversy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s MP says he will support the legalisation of assisted dying in principle after receiving “heartbreaking stories” sent in by residents in his constituency.

The MP’s comments follow growing moves at a national level towards action on the sensitive issue after former Labour Justice Secretary Lord Falconer introduced a bill in the House of Lords in July which would allow terminally ill adults with six months or fewer to live to get medical help to end their own lives.

With Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Spen Valley, announcing last week that she will be using her private members’ bill to bring forward a bill to legalise assisted dying in the UK, Mr Gordon says he has "every intention” of voting in favour.

"Over the past few months I have had a number of heartbreaking stories sent in by residents of Harrogate and Knaresborough, stories of loved ones suffering through terminal illnesses before their lives finally ended,” said Mr Gordon.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon

"It only seems right that those who are terminally ill have the option to be allowed to spare themselves pain.

"Assisted dying would allow those in pain to control the end of their lives, have a proper farewell with their loved ones, and avoid those last, painful hours for both them and those around them.

Private members' bills introduced in the Lords rarely become law but Kim Leadbeater MP's bill, which has yet to be finalised, will be voted upon in the House of Commons after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said his government would remain neutral on the subject.

The bill is likely to be similar to Lord Falconer's proposal which would give terminally ill adults with six months or fewer the choice to get medical help to end their own lives, though that choice would have to be approved by two doctors and the high court.

Dignitas in Switzerland, where assisted dying has been decriminalised.

Assisted suicide is illegal in Britain with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

The issue has been pushed back into the limelight partly by the efforts of broadcaster and The Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen, who has advanced lung cancer, and has joined Dignitas, the assisted dying clinic in Switzerland.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said, in his view, the issue was fundamentally about the “dignity and comfort of all those in pain”.

Mr Gordon said: "This is a topic that I have had a lot of emails about in the last three months since I was elected, and one which people repeatedly asked me about during the General Election campaign.

"It has been 60 years since this topic was last legislated on, and nearly a decade since it was last debated and voted on in Parliament, back in 2015.

"We must recognise that assisted dying already exists.

"If you are wealthy enough, you can already travel to Switzerland to access it.

"The result of this is very unequal access.

"Many people are condemned to suffer through their final days and hours, whilst those with the means can avoid that pain and suffering.

"During the last few weeks I’ve visited all sorts of amazing organisations that provide support and carry out research into drug discovery and letting people live their lives to the fullest.

"Assisted dying cannot be an alternative to investment in these sectors, but should be in addition to it, allowing people the choice.

"Right now, we don’t yet know exactly what the bill will say or include but any new legislation must be carefully considered and have appropriate safeguards in place.

"When it does come to a vote, I have every intention of voting in favour, for the dignity and comfort of all those in pain at the end of their lives, giving people that choice.”

The assisted dying bill is expected to be formally introduced in Parliament on October 16,and a debate could take place in the Commons within weeks.

More than 2,000 British people are already members of Dignitas in Switzerland where assisted dying has been decriminalised.