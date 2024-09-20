Harrogate MP raises town's NHS dentists problems at Lib Dem Conference in Brighton

By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Sep 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 10:24 BST
Harrogate MP Tom Gordon has raised the shortage of NHS dentists in his constituency at the Liberal Democrat Conference in Brighton.

After meeting with representatives of the British Dental Association (BDA) at the party conference, Mr Gordon expressed concern about the situation in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Research from earlier this year revealed that 43% of children in North Yorkshire and Humber had not seen a dentist in the previous 12 months.

“Meeting with the British Dental Association has reinforced just how serious the crisis in NHS dental has become,” he said.

After meeting with the British Dental Association (BDA) at the Lib Demty conference, MP Tom Gordon expressed concern about the situation in Harrogate and Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

“NHS dentistry has effectively ceased to exist for millions across this country, and it is clear that immediate action is needed to stop more people from falling through the cracks in care.

“I am committed to improving access to dental care for my constituents and beyond.

"I will continue to raise this issue in Parliament and work alongside organisations like the BDA to ensure that NHS dental services are properly funded and available to everyone who needs them.”

The Lib Dem MP is in step with party leader Sir Ed Davey on the NHS dental care crisis affecting the country, with long waiting times, alack of affordable care, and a severe recruitment shortage faced by dental practices.

Now with 72 MPs in Parliament; their biggest total for a 100 years, both the Liberal Democrats, and the BDA are calling for substantial reform and investment in NHS dentistry.

Without urgent action by the Government, they argue, the crisis will worsen.

