Harrogate MP raises the alarm over cuts to adult skills at Harrogate College

There’s concern that cuts to Harrogate College’s budget will impact on training and job opportunities for adult learners in the town.

After a £90,000 cut to Harrogate College’s adult skills budget was announced by the new York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority under Labour Mayor David Skaith, Tom Gordon MP warned that the move would leave it with fewer resources to support adult learners.

In addition, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP questioned whether devolved authorities like the new Combined Authority can effectively support communities without being properly resourced.

“The cuts to Harrogate College’s adult skills budget by Mayor Skaith highlight a fundamental problem: devolving responsibility without providing the funding to match simply doesn’t work,” said Mr Gordon.

“When devolved authorities are handed new powers but not the resources to deliver, it’s our communities that pay the price.

“This funding helps people retrain, return to work, and build better futures.

"Slashing it risks cutting off opportunity for those who need it most.

"Harrogate College should be supported to thrive, not forced to scale back.”

The adult skills budget supports local residents to gain new qualifications, retrain for different careers, or access further learning to help them secure employment.

Mr Gordon warned that cuts don’t just damage individuals but the wider economy, reducing the pipeline of skilled workers local businesses depend on.

The setback follows recent progress to secure Harrogate College’s future, after the Lib Dem MP successfully campaigned for the Government to honour its £20 million commitment to redevelop the site, repeatedly raising the issue in Parliament and meeting with the Minister.

Councillors at North Yorkshire approved the £22 million redevelopment of the college at a meeting in May.

The main college building on Hornbeam Park is to be demolished and a new hub built to train students in green technology.

Tom Gordon MP is convinced that that investment will offer the college a great opportunity to modernise facilities and expand opportunities.

But he is calling on the Government to ensure that when powers are devolved, they are matched with adequate funding to prevent essential services, like these, from being lost.