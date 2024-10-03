Harrogate MP praises local charity which 'makes a real difference to young people's lives'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate’s MP has renewed his support for a local charity hailed as an “inspiring place”.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, made the comments during a visit to Henshaw’s Specialist College in Harrogate.

Henshaw’s College offers day and residential placements for young adults aged 16 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.

During his visit, Mr Gordon was given a tour of the college’s impressive facilities, met with the dedicated team of professionals, and engaged with some of the students who benefit from the college’s tailored programmes.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Tom Gordon, meets some of the team during a visit to Henshaw’s Specialist College in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Speaking afterwards, the Lib Dem MP said: “Henshaw’s college was an incredibly inspiring place to visit.

"The facilities are outstanding, and the college has clearly thought of everything to ensure students receive the support they need to achieve their goals and develop independence.

"It was clear to me that this institution provides an environment where students can truly thrive.

“It was also clear how hard the dedicated team of staff work to help students flourish both academically and personally.

"Their passion and commitment make a real difference in the lives of these young adults.

“To have such a vital resource in our area is tremendous, but it is crucial that they receive the backing and support they need.

"I am fully committed to working with the college and offering my support in any way that I can to ensure they can continue their invaluable work.”

Since winning the seat in July, the town’s new MP has scarcely paused for breath, both in Westminster and at home in his constituency.

As well as being busy in Parliament, Mr Gordon’s itinerary in recent days has seen him:

Visiting Knaresborough Town Football Club to discuss improving local sports facilities.

Attending a Macmillan Coffee Morning at the Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre in Harrogate.

Visiting Yorkshire Cancer Research’s office in Hornbeam Park to meet the team.

Meeting with Local Foster Carers.

Visiting local schools including Rossett School, Scotton Lingerfield Primary School and Burton Leonard School.

For more information, visit: https://www.hklibdems.uk/