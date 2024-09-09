Harrogate MP pledges backing for hospitality sector in run-up to Harrogate Beer Week 2024

Harrogate's MP is warning about the challenges the town still faces in recruiting and retaining staff in the hospitality sector with just days to go until this year's Harrogate Beer Week.

Tom Gordon's comments came after he revealed he had joined The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Hospitality and Tourism, a cross-party group that works to promote and support the hospitality and tourism sectors across the UK.

Upon joining the APPG, Tom emphasised he was keen to address key issues impacting the industry and highlighted the critical importance of the Harrogate Convention Centre to the local economy.

"Harrogate Convention Centre is one of the most important economic drivers for our local community and the local hospitality sector,” he said.

"But it's becoming increasingly difficult for workers in our industry to afford to live locally.

"This is a critical issue that needs addressing if we want to sustain and grow our hospitality and tourism sector."

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP praised Harrogate International Festivals for its outstanding work in supporting the sector.

He acknowledged the organisation’s efforts in revolutionising the cultural landscape of North Yorkshire and the north of England

"Harrogate International Festivals is doing fantastic work to uplift this sector, and their contributions are invaluable to ensuring that our hospitality and tourism sector remains vibrant and resilient."

With just seven days to go before the launch of Harrogate Beer Week, a town-wide celebration of Harrogate's craft beer, brewing heritage, and beer in the local community, which runs from September 16-22, the Lib Dem MP has also been raising the question of more Government support for the local independent brewers in the constituency to the new Chancellor and Treasury.

Mr Gordon said: “It is fantastic that Harrogate and Knaresborough's breweries are back for the fourth year of Harrogate Beer Week.

"With exciting events all week long, I encourage everyone to get involved and show their support for our outstanding local breweries.

"I'm proud to have asked the Treasury what they are doing to support local brewers in Harrogate, Knaresborough and across the country.

"Sadly, their answer is disappointing and lacks conviction.”