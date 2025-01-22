Harrogate MP plays his part as crucial EU bill makes progress in House of Commons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An important parliamentary bill co-sponsored by Harrogate’s MP for EU-UK youth mobility scheme has passed its first hurdle in House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gordon MP co-sponsored the bill in the House of Commons calling for the Government to bring forward a EU-UK youth mobility scheme which would mean young people in Britain would be able to travel more freely in Europe, bringing great opportunities to learn and work.

The bill is also widely seen as an essential step towards the UK establishing closer relations with Europe after Brexit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While success is still not guaranteed, the passing makes it clear that MPs support such a scheme, and puts pressure on the Government to work with the EU to allow greater freedom for our young people, something they have so far ruled out.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon co-sponsored the bill in the House of Commons calling for the Government to bring forward a EU-UK youth mobility scheme. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon said: “After years of hostile rhetoric and the souring of relations under the Conservatives, this is a bold first step in rebuilding our relationship with our neighbours and one which would expand the horizons and give hope to young people.

“I’m proud to back this Bill which would boost our economy, provide a lifeline to our universities, and give the opportunity to work, live and study across Europe to young people.

“Although passing the first hurdle successfully is a great result, we cannot be complacent. Our young people deserve so much more, and we can’t let rhetoric and ideology get in the way of opportunities for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the Labour Government do the right thing and back the Bill, and do not limit the life chances and experiences for young people”.

The bill was brought to the Commons by Tom’s fellow Liberal Democrat MP, James MacCleary, MP for Lewes in Sussex.

Mr Gordon said he was delighted to have the opportunity to co-sponsor it after a significant number of his constituents wrote to him asking him to support it and attend the debate.

The potential scheme would also allow for EU students to come to the UK, to learn and work, and would offer a potential financial lifeline for many struggling universities.